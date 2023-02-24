The No. 11 prospect in the 2023 class may soon be back on the market, as five-star center Denis Evans has asked Minnesota to release him from his letter of intent. Evans, who signed with the Gophers in October, will draw wide-ranging interest if he returns to the ranks of the uncommitted as expected, as the 7-foot-1 prospect is undeniably one of the best big men in the 2023 class.

At the time of his commitment to Minnesota, Evans held offers from a number of high-major programs before choosing the Ben Johnson’s program over fellow finalists Kansas and TCU.

Evans, who attends California’s Hillcrest High School, is arguably the top rim-protector in the class, plays for an independent AAU team and a non-basketball factory high school. The combination of such things may have limited his options early in his high school career. His list of suitors should expand if his recruitment gets a second life, however, as schools not heavily involved previously are sure to hop into the ring during round two.