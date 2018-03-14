HAYWARD, Calif. - There is no higher honor for a football player than to earn the respect of his fellow competitors. So we asked some of the participants at Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in the Bay Area to talk about which other players at the event impressed them with their performances. MORE: Adam Gorney's Bay Area Awards | Full Rivals Camp Series schedule CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

BEST QUARTERBACK

Kaiden Bennett

The pick: QB Kaiden Bennett Why: "Well, he looks like Odell (Beckham Jr.) and he has good accuracy." - RB Jauheem Taylor

BEST WIDE RECEIVER

Kody Epps

The pick: Kody Epps Why: "He was the only one who caught one on me all day." - DB Alex Austin The pick: Puka Nacua Why: “He can high-point the ball, has speed and does a good job of getting off a jam.” – 2020 wide receiver Matt Sykes The pick: Randy Rivera Why: “He had nice routes, good feet and his ball skills were strong.” – 2020 athlete Justin Pinkney The pick: Kody Epps Why: “I went up against a lot of guys that gave me some great competition, but Kody Epps – I’ve played with him during 7-on-7 and in practices he’ll always be one of the top receivers, so it was just good to play against him.” – 2021 defensive back Elisha Lloyd The pick: Jalen McMillan Why: “He’s fast and he has nice hips. I don’t know him, but I know he’s good.” – 2019 athlete Leonard Glass

BEST OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Bula Schmidt

BEST DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Xavier Carlton

The pick: Kwabena Watson Why: "Just his speed and then he was spinning all the time." - Four-star offensive tackle Julius Buelow The pick: Gabriel Lopez Why: "He's quick and he has really good feet." - 2020 OL Reece Atteberry The pick: Xavier Carlton Why: "It's not necessarily him. I just opened up my hips a little bit and he has a really long reach." - OL Bula Schmidt The pick: De’jon Benton Why: “He was pretty good – he was the only guy that got me. He got me once. On my first set I had him, I just moved my feet really fast, on my second set, I tried to jump-set him and he just cut inside and he stuck me.” - Bradley The pick: Xavier Carlton Why: “I’ve been at two camps with him already … and I can see that he’s grown from all the other ones and came here and showed out.” – 2019 defensive end Kwabena Watson The pick: Xavier Carlton Why: “He’s fast and he’s quick, not too much power but coming around the edge and trying to anticipate him was tough.” – Rivals100 offensive lineman Julius Buelow The pick: Brayden Wood Why: “He’s blowing up with offers right now and it’s because of his motor. He keeps going and going and even when the whistle blows he doesn’t want to stop. I think that’s something that’s a good quality for a defensive end.” – 2019 offensive lineman Michael Lynn

BEST LINEBACKER

Jordan Botelho

The pick: Jordan Botelho Why: "He was really good in coverage, just really physical." - RB Raleek Brown

BEST DEFENSIVE BACK

Leonard Glass