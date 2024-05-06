CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – Round two of the Nike EYBL proved to be telling on a majority of different fronts. On one hand, even top tier prospects seemed discontent with their standing in the class and played like they still had a lot to prove while underrated prospects turned in performances that could force their upward trajectory. Here are six stockrisers from the weekend from all spectrums of the rankings.

Bartlett continues to thrive in the paint because of his special blend of brute strength and fluidity, using superior footwork to out-maneuver opposing bigs to his spots for optimal scoring position. At 6-foot-10, Bartlett was a headache of a defensive assignment, but doubled as a monster rebounder, averaging nine boards a game to go with 20 points. Bartlett checks in at No. 46 overall in the Rivals150.

Burries is ranked No. 19 overall in the Rivals150, so most would feel that he should be content with his standing sitting pretty in optimal range for the prestigious postseason all-star games all of the players aspire to be picked for. Still, Burries just continues his onslaught of offensive dominance, scoring efficiently in every way imaginable, using his speed, quickness and IQ to get to his spots and bury shots at all three levels. His best outing was a 24-point performance on Saturday night in a win over Pro Skills where he shot 78 percent from the field. Burries isn’t content with the top 20, clearly, he’s pushing for more.

Easter turned in his second dominant weekend on the circuit posting 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists a game. Easter uses his 6-foot-5 frame and quickness to finish over smaller guards and his three-level scoring ability to keep the defense off balance. Currently, Easter sits at No. 34 overall in the Rivals150, but he’s clearly coming for his fifth star with his play and production.

James has been a pit bull of a point guard all weekend, using his speed, quickness and IQ to run the show for Expressions. James controlled pace and kept the ball moving on the offensive end; his penetration was paramount to Expressions’ success all weekend, specifically in a big win over Mac Irvin Fire, where he posted 12 points, four assists and two rebounds. James is currently ranked No. 115 in the Rivals150, but his productiveness as a floor general could demand a climb in the near future.

Mingo left the first session, setting himself apart with his defense, leading the league in steals (2.7), but this weekend he thrived as a consistent playmaker. The 6-foot-2 floor general was Mr. Consistent, balancing picking his spots masterfully and getting his teammates the ball in situations where they’re most effective. Mingo checks in at No. 58 overall in the Rivals150, but after two strong sessions in the toughest spring/summer circuit, Mingo is making a strong case for ascension.

