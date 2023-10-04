The Georgia commit will get pressure from other quarterbacks – and also five-star WR Jeremiah Smith – for the top-rated player in the 2024 class but Raiola is coming into his own at his new school. The Buford, Ga., standout is completing 65% of his passes for 891 yards with 12 touchdowns, and maybe most importantly, no interceptions yet. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

If there's one quarterback who could topple Raiola at No. 1 it would be Sayin as the Alabama commit is having a dominant season. He's completing nearly 80% of his passes and not just dumping the ball off to pad his stats. The Elite 11 champ has also thrown for 1,246 yards and 15 TDs and he has rushed for two more scores.

A new five-star after an outstanding performance at the Elite 11, Noland has been very good but not spectacular so far this season. Through a 4-2 record so far, the Ohio State lefty has completed 64% of his passes for 983 yards with 11 touchdowns and four picks.

After an up-and-down summer, Davis was moved to four-star status, but he's putting together an incredible season and maybe the argument can be made he's a gamer and not a camp guy. The dip in his throwing motion is concerning and won't translate to college ball, but there's no arguing with his 78.4% completion percentage for 1,674 yards with 21 touchdowns and no interceptions so far for the Michigan commit.

The discussion around whether Lagway is a five-star prospect will only ramp up if the Florida commit continues to perform this way. The Willis, Texas, standout is completing 75% of his passes for 1,930 yards with 31 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also rushed for five scores.

Through six wins, the Tennessee commit has completed 65 of 99 passes (65.7%) for 1,229 yards with 15 touchdowns and one pick. What makes Merklinger even more impressive is that he is comfortable throwing on the run and running for scores as he's picked up five more TDs on the ground.

Surrounded by an elite offense at every position on his Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei team, Brown has definitely put up impressive numbers, but he has also not been as accurate as you'd like. The Stanford commit has completed nearly 67% of his passes for 1,362 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. In many ways, Brown's performance against fellow powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco in a few weeks is almost everything in his senior season.

The Florida State commit moved up after showing so much upside at the Elite 11, despite struggling during the all-important Pro Day portion. So far it's been a mixed bag in his senior season. The Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School standout is completing 60% of his passes for 812 yards with 10 TDs and two INTs. He's also run for 262 yards and three scores.

Transferring to Orlando (Fla.) Jones for his senior season has not worked out yet for the Ole Miss commit who earned a four-star ranking after showing promise at the Elite 11. Jackson has completed just 13 of 34 passes for 158 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions. Dereon Coleman, a 2026 prospect with 10 offers, has been the main QB.

OTHER NOTABLE NUMBERS

William Hammond (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)