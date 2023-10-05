The top-ranked quarterback outside of five-star status, the Saraland, Ala., standout has completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,191 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. The Texas commit’s top target is 2025 five-star Alabama pledge Ryan Williams as the Crimson Tide, Auburn and others are trying to flip Lacey, too.

*****

Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy is 1-6 this season but MacIntyre isn’t playing poorly as he’s completed 163 of 245 passes for 1,857 yards with 14 total touchdowns this season. Alabama, LSU and many others continue to pursue the 6-foot-5 four-star quarterback who’s also a standout basketball player.

*****

Corona (Calif.) Centennial’s offense plays as fast as any team in the country and Longstreet has needed some time to adjust after transferring over from Inglewood, Calif., for his junior season. So far, the four-star quarterback who visited Michigan, Ohio State and LSU this summer has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 438 yards and five scores.

*****

The Ohio State commit is having a strong start to his junior season especially as he’s completing more than 74 percent of his passes. The Bellefontaine, Ohio standout who’s been committed to the Buckeyes since late June has thrown for 1,158 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception and has added two rushing scores.

*****

Playing without his brother, Tiger, for the first time since he’s now at Stanford, Bachmeier is still putting up big numbers at Murrieta (Calif.) Murrieta Valley completing 70.6 percent of his passes for 1,424 yards with 13 touchdowns and two picks. He’s also rushed for 259 yards and three TDs as he’s running less this season than last. Michigan, Oregon, Stanford and others are involved.



*****

After a great visit to Auburn over the weekend, Hill is even more in the recruiting spotlight as the Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County four-star is completing 71 percent of his passes for 1,536 yards with 21 touchdowns and two picks. North Carolina and many others are also involved with Hill, who’s also rushed for two scores.

*****

“Butter” is playing in the toughest high school conference in America and is running for his life in a lot of cases and his stats are suffering because of it. The Arizona State commit is completing 53.5 percent of his passes for 661 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season. San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic visits No. 1 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei this Friday.

*****

North Carolina looks to have gotten a major steal out of Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth as Baker could climb the rankings if he continues to perform so well in his junior season. The four-star is completing 66 percent of his passes for 1,498 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions along with two rushing scores this season.

*****

The son of the third overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the same name, Smith transferred to San Diego Lincoln for his junior year and is posting big numbers already with 1,501 yards with 18 touchdowns and four picks along with two rushing touchdowns so far. The Oregon legacy has already committed to the Ducks.

*****

With visits coming up to South Carolina and Auburn later in October, Montgomery is having a strong season completing 134 of 196 passes for 1,764 yards and 21 touchdowns. The four-star has also rushed for 151 yards and two scores.



*****

OTHER NOTABLE NUMBERS

Stone Saunders