QB Jake Garcia excited after seeing LSU
Jake Garcia was one of a handful of California prospects who headed out to Arizona last month to watch LSU’s Fiesta Bowl preparation and the 2021 quarterback had a phenomenal time.It helped keep hi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news