QB Jayden Daniels receives interesting message from UCLA
Jayden Daniels has narrowed down his list and taken a real focus on Pac-12 schools UCLA, Cal and Utah.This past weekend the four-star quarterback from San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon took his visit t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news