News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 12:04:18 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Miller Moss talks two visits to USC

Miller Moss
Miller Moss
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Miller Moss is one of the top 2021 quarterbacks nationally and he’s been to both USC home games so far this season.It has to be a good sign for the Trojans especially since the offense has looked g...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}