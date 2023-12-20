Ryan Pellum seemed like he was destined to play at Oregon from the early stages of his recruitment. He's the nephew of longtime Ducks assistant coach and former player Don Pellum, and Oregon had prioritized him since early in the process. When it came time to make his choice in the summer, however, the 5-foot-11 speedster from Long Beach, California decided to stay close to home and pick USC.

Since that time he has remained the Trojans' top-rated commitment in the 2024 class.

That changed Wednesday at an Early Signing Day ceremony.

Rather than sign with the local school, Pellum announced his flip to the Ducks sealing yet another big recruitment for Dan Lanning's program and receivers coach Junior Adams.

"It's Oregon, you can't say too much, it's Oregon," Pellum told DSA after announcing his choice.

He added that the decision to flip after being committed to the Trojans for months just "kind of happened" over the course of a few days as the early signing period approached.

Pellum was one of two high-profile pass catchers to flip his commitment in favor of the Ducks Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Oregon made waves by earning a pledge from St. Louis-based receiver Jeremiah McClellan, a top-40 recruit who had been committed to Ohio State.