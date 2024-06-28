QUAAAACK: Rivals250 DT Josiah Sharma commits to Oregon
In the 11th hour it was the Ducks after all.
Josiah Sharma committed to Oregon on Friday as the very late buzz turned in favor of Dan Lanning's program. Sharam, who is currently rated No. 203 overall in the 2025 Rivals rankings, had been trending toward Texas leading up to his decision.
Instead, he is one of 12 prospects committed to Oregon in the class. Sharma, who picked the Ducks over a final group that included the Longhorns, Alabama and Washington, made his commitment known just minutes before Oregon landed five-star running back Jordon Davison.
The big day means Lanning's program now has 10 commitments from recruits rated as four-star prospects or better, all of whom are part of the Rivals250. The Ducks now have the No. 13 class in the Rivals rankings for 2025.
The additions of Sharma and Davison moved Oregon up from No. 25 previously.
Sharma is the top-rated defensive tackle on the West Coast, so it is a significant recruiting pickup for the program. His talent garnered attention from programs across the country including Georgia, LSU, Florida, USC, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn among many others.
The 6-foot-6, 300 pound recruit is the first defensive line commit in the class for the Ducks after Lanning and his staff put together an impressive group for 2024.
The massive defensive tackle was also highly productive as a junior as he finished the 2023 season with 45 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.