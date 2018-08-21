Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-21 12:17:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Quick Look: Jordan Wilmore

David Berry • Rivals.com
@RealDaveBerry
Rivals.com Video Producer

Highlights of recent USC RB commit Jordan Wilmore from the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}