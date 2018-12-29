Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-29 01:05:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rancho Mirage Invitational: Christopher leads Mayfair over Knight

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Mayfair Monsoons 78, Knight Hawks 56The Mayfair Monsoons from Lakewood defeated the Knight Hawks from Palmdale, 78-56, on Thursday night in pool play in the Rancho Mirage Invitational.Mayfair (9-3)...

{{ article.author_name }}