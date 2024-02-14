Now that nearly all of the 2024 recruits have signed with their respective schools, prospects in other classes have started to take centerstage for programs around the country.

February is a dead period in college football recruiting meaning recruits have the month to themselves to continue making improvements and prepare for spring ball.

There have been several passing tournaments throughout the country in recent weeks, and Golden Bear Report has made multiple stops to check in with some of Cal's newest recruiting targets as they go through the offseason and evaluate their options already on the table.