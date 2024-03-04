There were two big recruiting events in Southern California over the weekend with the USA Flag/OT7 Golden Ticket event taking place in Santa Clarita and Shock Doctor Legends Showcase happening down in Orange County.

There were several top targets playing in both events. The TrojanSports staff was represented at both of them. We caught up with a number of prospects who have interest in USC, have gained interest from USC or are hoping to have a better relationship with the staff.

The dead period is now over so some recruits decided to stick around to take visits in the coming days while a few others will make the trip back to the West Coast later in the spring.

Here’s a rundown of what was being said about the Trojans out in Santa Clarita.