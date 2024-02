After UCLA wrapped up a four-point win over Colorado Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion, the Bruins received some good news. Christian Horry, a senior at Harvard-Westlake announced his commitment to UCLA as a walk-on for Mick Cronin's program. Harvard-Westlake is in the middle of a playoff run and is currently 2-0 in the CIF-Southern Section Open Division.

A win over Bellflower-St. John Bosco Friday night will secure Harvard-Westlake's spot in the open division title game against Roosevelt High School (Eastvale) next week.

Horry is a prospect who has gained attention for his name, his father is former Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Robert Horry, but the senior has certainly been able to back up the name with his performance on the floor for one of the state's top teams.

Like his father, Horry is a wing capable of making shots from outside and should provide the Bruins with some depth on the perimeter with is ability to also defend at a high level.