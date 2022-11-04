In this week’s edition of the Rivals Recruiting Roundup, Travis Graf takes a look at the high profile recruitments of Mikey Williams and J.J. Taylor, as well as the potential for a mega class for Texas.
FutureCast: Mikey Williams and J.J. Taylor to Memphis
After talking to multiple sources, I’ve decided to enter FutureCast predictions for Mikey Williams and J.J. Taylor to be Memphis Tigers next season. I enter Taylor’s with a little bit more confidence than Williams just because I think the pro options will be there up until the end with the four-star guard.
However, the Tigers seems to have momentum for both of the talented seniors, who will take unofficial visits to Memphis this weekend.
Arguably no other program in the country could finish with more positive momentum on the recruiting trail with the 2023 class than Texas. The Longhorns are in the mix with five-stars AJ Johnson and Ron Holland, and four-star Andrej Stojakovic.
As it stands today, I’d say that Texas is the leader for Johnson, who could be the catalyst for the class. There’s also been some positive buzz for Holland recently with the Longhorns, and that one seems to be coming down to Texas and Arkansas, with UCLA as the dark horse out of his final three. As for Stojakovic, Texas is in the mix along with other schools such as UCLA and Stanford.