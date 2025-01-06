Recruiting Rumor Mill: January visits on deck for top 2026 prospects

Shaun Scott

The 2026 class is off and running with front-runners and top lists and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest in this Recruiting Rumor Mill.

A big visit is coming up to Oklahoma on Feb. 1 as the Sooners are definitely one of the contenders for Beck and it’s possible he could see SMU and Arkansas in January as the four-star linebacker from Carthage, Texas figures out his front-runners. The Sooners along with Texas A&M, Texas and Arizona State are standing out most in his recruitment.

There are four programs that are showing Calicut the most interest and that has influenced the Houston (Texas) North Shore four-star safety. Oregon, Michigan, Texas and LSU are leading the way in his recruitment and right now it’s going to be one of those four programs that will land his pledge as there has been a lot of LSU talk but others are making a major run.

Sometime in January, the four-star offensive tackle from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is planning to visit Michigan State and Texas A&M as the Spartans and the Aggies are two of the major frontrunners. Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Pitt and Kansas are the others ones to watch in Canty’s recruitment.

Two programs are making the biggest impression on the four-star running back from Marianna, Fla., as South Carolina and Florida State have emerged as the favorites. The Seminoles could really be the team to watch, though, as Clemons, who ran for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns this season, lives just an hour away from Tallahassee.

Florida State is an offer that Dopson always wanted and now that the four-star cornerback from Miami (Fla.) Norland has it the Seminoles will seriously be considered in his recruitment. Miami is definitely the team to watch for the hometown standout with Louisville and Syracuse as well but the Canes could be tough to beat.

Florida State remains one of the key contenders in Hall’s recruitment and he’s going to be back in Tallahassee on Jan. 18 for another big trip to see the Seminoles. From the Panhandle in Milton, Fla., FSU is by far the closest at 2.5 hours away as Hall will also see Oklahoma in January and then head to Clemson the first weekend of February and then to Alabama in March as those programs have emerged as major contenders.

The four-star linebacker from Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville has a visit to Oklahoma planned so far and then he’s working on Wisconsin, Alabama and possibly a few others for junior days. But the word remains that Ohio State is definitely a major front-runner in Johnson’s recruitment with a long list behind the Buckeyes as Penn State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Louisville, Missouri and UCLA are other programs catching his attention.

No visits have been scheduled yet for the four-star running back from Pike Road, Ala., who rushed for 1,443 yards and 17 touchdowns but three schools are definitely standing out now in his recruitment. Ole Miss was the first school mentioned with Auburn and Alabama rounding out the top three as he could stay in-state - or pretty close - as it looks like Jones is SEC-bound.

Georgia and Notre Dame are the two standouts for the Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park four-star receiver and Florida is definitely third in the mix as well. A bunch of important visits are being worked on for the offseason with trips to Miami, Georgia, Tennessee and Notre Dame expected.

Super productive in his junior season at powerhouse Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna with 87 catches for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns, Lopez has four teams that are standing out most in his recruitment. Miami could be tough to beat and the Hurricanes are one of the top teams right now with Penn State, Louisville and NC State leading the way.

McDonald has made it no secret that playing in the SEC is a major draw and that LSU is definitely one of the front-runners in his recruitment but Texas A&M is also making a big play for him and so is Florida State. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Auburn will be three others to watch for the four-star receiver from Morton, Miss.

Ohio State might be tough to beat in the end but the four-star linebacker from Strongsville, Ohio is basically down to seven programs with the Buckeyes, Clemson, Wisconsin, Stanford, Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma leading the way: Two factors are going to play the biggest role in his decision: Playing early and which staff could make him the best version of himself.

His brother plays at Stanford and both of his parents went to Notre Dame so those two programs are definitely going to be battling to the end for the four-star receiver from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic. It has been believed the Irish might have a slight edge but USC and Texas will be two other visits that Mosley is planning in the spring before any commitments.

No visits have been scheduled for the offseason yet but a clear list of front-runners has emerged for the four-star offensive lineman from Brandon (S.D.) Brandon Valley. Nebraska is right there among the top teams with Iowa State, Minnesota, Iowa and Kansas at this point in his recruitment.

Miami could be the team to beat for the four-star safety from Winter Park, Fla., as others are involved with Pouncey but the Hurricanes have definitely jumped to the top. One visit it scheduled for this offseason so far and it’s to Coral Gables as Miami leads the pack but Georgia, LSU, Syracuse, Florida State, Notre Dane and Illinois will be others to watch in Pouncey’s recruitment.

It will be interesting to see if Linkon Cure’s addition at Kansas State is a big plus or not for Premer and the Wildcats but it has to be a good sign that the massive tight end will visit Manhattan on Jan. 11. Kansas State will get that first visit and then the Great Bend, Kan., four-star tight end will be at Kansas the following weekend. While Premer is still “pretty open”, those two programs along with Iowa State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Stanford, Missouri, Miami, Notre Dame and Duke are all involved.

His winter track schedule could alter some visits but Clemson and Notre Dame remain two of the top programs for Salmin and he wants to visit both this offseason. The Tigers and the Irish are definitely standing out a ton for the Purcellville (Va.) Woodgrove four-star receiver but Penn State is also right there as well.