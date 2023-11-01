Days after landing an offer from Texas A&M, the three-star Utah running back commit visited College Station and had a great time. The Magnolia, Texas, standout who’s rushed for 1,170 yards and 15 touchdowns so far this season loved the atmosphere and the message from the coaches that he’d be a “great fit” in the offense. For Andrews, now the decision comes to stick with Utah or flip to the Aggies.

*****

Georgia and LSU are the two early schools to watch in Bauer’s recruitment as the 2026 cornerback from Allen, Texas, was at Texas A&M this weekend, but a source said the coaches were more focused on Aggies commit Terry Bussey. As it stands now, the two other SEC schools have left a better impression, and while the relationship could be fixed because he has a good relationship with those coaches Bauer is looking elsewhere after visiting with the Aggies.

*****

Recruiting has exploded in recent months for the 2025 four-star cornerback from Columbus (Ohio) Marion Franklin with Georgia, Purdue, Penn State, Michigan, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Missouri and Tennessee recruiting him the hardest. This past weekend Galloway was at Kentucky, and the message was that players like him were needed in Lexington for the Wildcats to take over. Despite the loss, the 2025 four-star loved his time there.

*****

UCF has not offered yet but the coaching staff told the current Western Kentucky commit to “stay by his phone at all times” and if an offer comes from the Knights the feeling is that an immediate flip is possible. The Savannah (Ga.) New Hampstead receiver loved his time at UCF as it “was just the best (atmosphere) I’ve ever been around.”

*****

An Arizona commit since late June, the three-star receiver from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman was at Nebraska over the weekend with some teammates and what he loved most was just how much the community cares about Husker football. Harris felt that throughout his visit and the message from coach Matt Rhule and his staff is that they know he’s committed to the Wildcats but they are going to continue to pursue him and not stop.

*****

The top 2026 four-star tight end got to double dip this past weekend at the Oregon-Utah game since he grew up in Oregon, as a Ducks fan and they’re still a main contender early in his recruitment. But the St. George (Utah) Pine View standout also got a chance to see Utah in action - and the game-day experience there - which he loved especially meeting up with position coach Freddie Whittingham. Both the Utes and the Ducks remain in the mix, but it couldn’t have hurt Oregon’s chances that they played so well as Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and others are also involved.

*****

Auburn and Florida State have been the schools to watch closest with the prolific 2025 four-star running back from Elba, Ala., but now there’s one school that has absolutely entered the running as well. After visiting Miami over the weekend, the message from the coaching staff was that they feel Henderson is one of the best backs nationally and they consider him an every-down back who can dominate. That meant a lot, and while Auburn and FSU had a jumpstart the Canes are now a serious contender.

*****

UCF defensive ends coach Kenny Ingram is pushing hard for Hilson and wants the Cocoa, Fla., prospect to return for another visit even after last weekend’s trip. The 2025 four-star defensive end is definitely serious about the Knights but the word is that Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State are now the main standouts in his recruitment. If he wants to stay closer, though, UCF is less than an hour away, so it cannot be counted out.

*****

The 2026 four-star cornerback who transferred to powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco committed early to Arkansas but UCLA and USC - among others - are still going to make a run at him. Lockett was at USC two weekends ago and he has a great relationship with position coach Donte Williams. At UCLA over the weekend, Lockett connected with assistant coach Brian Norwood, who like Williams has been recruiting him since the eighth grade, and he loved how UCLA’s defense pounded Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders all night. With coaching turmoil in Fayetteville, it wouldn’t be a shock if Lockett ends up closer.

*****

As Clemson struggles this season with a 4-4 record, a bunch of teams are trying to flip the four-star Tigers receiver commit from Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic. Leading the way are Missouri, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn but the word is that Moore has shown limited interest so far.

*****

The massive 2025 offensive tackle from Wautoma, Wisc., claims to not have a leader yet but Roeske was back at Wisconsin over the weekend and had another excellent time. The word is he could narrow his choices soon as Indiana, Minnesota and Notre Dame are others he’s liked but the Badgers continue to impress him. The feeling he got in Madison over the weekend was that Wisconsin is just a few players away from winning titles, and if some key players didn’t go down in the game an upset of Ohio State was possible. Wisconsin has to be a top contender, even if Roeske isn’t ready to say it.

*****

The growing relationship between the 2025 linebacker from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and UCLA position coach Ken Norton is becoming something to watch, and after a weekend visit there the Bruins are definitely among a few top teams. Sanders likes UCLA, Washington and Oklahoma early on, but many more offers could be on the way because he’s finishing up an impressive junior season at powerhouse Mater Dei.

*****