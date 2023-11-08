A three-star defensive back commit to BYU since August, Alexander was at Ole Miss over the weekend and said the atmosphere was “unmatched.” He loved seeing how much fun the team had playing together and he loved the passion of the fans in Oxford as the Rebels and the Cougars are now tied at the top in his recruitment.

Georgia could be surging up the list for the 2025 four-star safety after his weekend visit went as expected, “but much more” as well. He got to spend time with position coach Fran Brown and head coach Kirby Smart as both made it clear he’s a top priority. He loved watching the defense fly around and he got a chance to spend time with other recruits in Georgia’s facility watching the Alabama-LSU game. LSU and Texas are definitely in the mix with some others as well, but Georgia made a move. “They are definitely one of those schools that’s high up in my recruiting, for sure,” Antoine said.

After a weekend visit to Ole Miss blew him away, the Rebels have moved right to the top of Blackstock’s list, along with NC State. Many others are coming in all the time for the transfer portal offensive lineman, but the Rebels should be watched here because he had an excellent time over the weekend in Oxford.

There is plenty of time before Brown will make his decision and many believe the 2026 four-star lineman - who is still undecided on whether to play on the offensive or defensive line in college - is leaning toward LSU but after taking in his first Alabama game, the Crimson Tide are making a serious run here. It will be challenging to pull the Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout away from home, but if any team could do it Alabama would be it. “After this, Alabama definitely has a special place in my heart,” Brown said. “This might be the place to be.”

Tennessee, Florida State and North Carolina are also very high on Campbell’s list, but his visit to Clemson over the weekend went so well that the 2025 four-star defensive tackle from Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham was in “awe” of the Tigers. Campbell loves the culture and the atmosphere at Clemson and the coaches told him he was a “perfect fit” in their defense and he could commit at any time. “Can’t wait to come back,” Campbell said.

LSU and Ole Miss were the frontrunners when Collins made his commitment to Arkansas in April and now it looks like the Rebels are very much back in play. With the Razorbacks struggling in close losses this season and the uncertainty around coach Sam Pittman’s future in Fayetteville - plus Ole Miss’ season going really well - the Rebels are definitely one to watch moving forward.

There is still a long list of top schools for the 2025 defensive end from Warner Robins, Ga., but his weekend visit to Clemson definitely left a major impression as the coaches are pushing him to reunite with former high school teammate Vic Burley there. “Everything was amazing” to Gibson on the trip. Oregon, Georgia, LSU, Florida, South Carolina, USC, Louisville, North Carolina and Auburn have also caught his eye.

Louisville could be emerging as the frontrunner for the 2025 four-star cornerback from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel after another excellent visit there, where he loves the atmosphere and that “everybody wants you to come play for them.” Tennessee is going to be a player as well, with Arkansas, USC, Purdue and others, but the Cardinals have the edge right now.

The quarterback's five-star receiver, Ryan Williams, is committed to Alabama, and Lacey had an “incredible time” in Tuscaloosa over the weekend to see the Crimson Tide’s win over LSU. The Alabama coaches were telling the 2025 four-star QB from Saraland, Ala., that they aren’t giving up trying to flip him anytime soon. Things could not have gone better for Lacey, yet he remains happily committed to Texas and is “locked in” with the Longhorns.

It was a busy weekend for the 2026 four-star defensive end from Tupelo, Miss., who caught the Ole Miss game early in the day and then made it to Mississippi State for its night matchup against Kentucky. While the programs seem to be going in different directions this season, McCoy has really appreciated how much attention both are showing him early on. Those two could be battling it out for him in the end, but LSU and Auburn are also in there.

A visit to Alabama went really well for the 2026 five-star defensive end over the weekend and the push from coach Nick Saban and position coach Freddie Roach was that they could prepare him for the NFL as Stewart is also looking for a place where he can win a national championship. The feeling is that Georgia still has a slight edge, with LSU right there as well, but a visit to Texas is coming up and he also has his eyes on Oregon, USC and SMU.

Even during another loss, Waller saw the ceiling of the Colorado program this past weekend and that the Buffaloes could be only a few players away from being great. That intrigued the 2025 four-star from Hesperia (Calif.) Sultana, who has caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. The message from the Colorado staff is that they want Waller to “be a part of the change” as the Buffs, along with Tennessee, Washington and Michigan, stand out most.

The defensive back play highly impressed Williams as the 2025 four-star cornerback from Buford, Ga., was watching that closely and he loved what he was seeing. Position coach Travaris Robinson also blew him away, since the Alabama assistant coach knew Williams grew a little bit, knew the score of his game Friday night and even knew Buford’s playoff opponent this weekend. Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and Florida are all in the mix, but the Crimson Tide are very well-positioned. “They don’t miss much at Bama,” Williams said. “Bama is definitely where I could see myself.”

