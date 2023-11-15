Penn State is definitely the one to watch for the 2025 four-star linebacker from Princeton (N.J.) Hun School, especially after he was back in Happy Valley over the weekend. Despite the loss to Michigan, Archie loves how the defense operates, how the defensive line makes it easier for the linebackers to come down and make plays and “for the position I play” the Lions have definitely left the biggest impression.

A Virginia Tech commit since mid-June, Barnes now has a lot to think about after visiting Georgia over the weekend as a flip looks ever more like a possibility. Not only did the Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School high three-star athlete like the football dominance in Athens but he loved how “genuine everyone was,” and how serious they were about getting him in the class. “It’s pretty tough right now,” Barnes said. “They are pushing pretty hard.”

Oregon impressed the 2026 offensive guard from Cleveland St. Ignatius so much over the weekend that the Ducks could be the early leader in his recruitment. The people - from position coach A’lique Terry to staffer Cutter Leftwich and others - stood out the most as Kentucky, Miami and Florida have also made a big early impression.

Maybe Kansas State is so far ahead for the 2025 four-star tight end from Goodland, Kan., as the Wildcats definitely look good, but Cure absolutely loved his visit to Oregon over the weekend and the Ducks gave him something to think about in his recruitment. From the fans to the facilities to the coaches, everything impressed Cure as he especially loved and appreciated so much interaction with the coaching staff. “Everything stood out to me,” Cure said.

Penn State was the first offer for the 2026 linebacker from Pittsburgh Central Catholic, and the Nittany Lions continue to stand out, even after the loss to Michigan. Gatten loved the atmosphere inside the stadium: “110,000 fans is unbelievable”, and he loved seeing Penn State’s swarming defense all game. It’s still early and a lot more offers could be coming, but the Lions are looking really strong.

Missouri is emerging as maybe the top contender for Hall as he not only felt like another recruit back in Columbia over the weekend but like a “top priority” for the Tigers’ coaching staff. The 2025 three-star defensive tackle from Columbia (Mo.) Central has Missouri as “one of his tops,” and the message from the staff there was it wished he would have already committed.

Two schools have emerged as the favorites in the recruitment of Hamlin as Georgia is now a main contender with LSU after his weekend visit to Athens. The Summit (Miss.) Southwest Mississippi CC four-star defensive tackle loved the atmosphere at Georgia over the weekend, and the coaches made it clear he’s a priority. But Hamlin grew up in Valley, Ala., and a lot of people close to him always talked up the Tigers, so those are the two to watch.

A Texas A&M commit since May 1, Jernagin remains committed to the Aggies but a bunch of schools are now trying to get him to visit after coach Jimbo Fisher was fired earlier this week. Leading the way are Oregon, Florida State, Alabama, Mississippi State (which also lost its head coach) and Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide have been after him the longest, and the Tupelo, Miss., linebacker could look at some trips soon.

Maybe it was another visit just to see a big-time SEC football game, but the 2026 five-star USC quarterback commit was back at Georgia over the weekend, and the pitch from coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was as clear as possible this time: They want him to play for the Dawgs. Whether that happens is yet to be seen as Lewis stays locked in with the Trojans, but Georgia’s coaches are actively working on flipping him now. “They want me to stay home and go to Georgia,” Lewis said. “Coach Smart and coach Bobo make sure I know that every time they see me.”

None of the schools have been named, but at least seven programs have reached out to the four-star Texas A&M linebacker commit about potential official visits. Nothing has been scheduled yet. A source said the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout is still fully planning to stick with the Aggies, but the upcoming coaching search will also play a role in any final decisions.

Missouri left a big impression on the 2025 cornerback from Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic over the weekend, and he loved how supportive the fans were during the game plus the campus setting in Columbia. The Tigers have moved up early on, with Oregon State, UCF, West Virginia, USF and Mississippi State standing out most early. “Most definitely will not be my last trip out here,” Patterson said of Missouri.

The three-star linebacker from Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon has been committed to Baylor since late June, but after Stanford offered in recent days it’s becoming more likely that the Cardinal could flip him. Tate is “definitely interested” in Stanford, and a visit is being worked out. He’s close with Cardinal safety Scotty Edwards, so it’s definitely one to watch.

After being at Georgia for its convincing win over Ole Miss, the Bulldogs definitely look like the team to beat now for the four-star defensive end from Brenham (Texas) Blinn CC. A visit to Tennessee is coming up this week, and Florida is also in the picture, but Taylor loved what he saw in Athens this past weekend and loves the development for the NFL. “Georgia really is the standard,” Taylor said.

