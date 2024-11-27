Recruiting Rumor Mill: Potential for chaos as signing day approaches

Deuce Geralds (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

National Signing Day is only a week away and a ton of big visits happened over the weekend so another Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed this week.



The massive three-star offensive lineman from San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas could be hearing from new programs to see exactly where his Utah commitment stands and he might be open to some other options. Asiata is expected to return to Australia to talk with his parents about his recruitment as there could be some movement in the closing days.

Ohio State could be moving up for the 2026 five-star linebacker from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson especially after he visited for the Indiana game. Atkinson needs to continue developing his relationship with the Buckeyes’ coaching staff but if that continues Ohio State could be one to watch. Still, Georgia looks strong among many other Southeast schools early in his recruitment.

A Tennessee commit, Bacon was at Florida this past weekend and the Gators will be a program to watch for the 2026 three-star defensive end from Hoover, Ala. Bacon definitely felt welcomed by the Gators’ coaching staff and while he remains committed to the Vols, Florida keeps pushing and will be one to watch as his recruitment heats up even more.

A weekend visit to Kansas is definitely worth watching since his old 7-on-7 coach is on staff with the Jayhawks. The former Tennessee defensive end, who’s now playing at Hutchinson (Kan.) Hutchinson CC, definitely has a high comfort level in Lawrence. One more trip to South Carolina is possible before decision time with Oklahoma State and others mentioned but the Jayhawks have to like where they’re sitting right now.

Oklahoma has “definitely climbed up” for Burns following his visit over the weekend when he saw the Sooners take down Alabama. The three-star linebacker remains committed to Baylor, but is serious about others as well. Oklahoma and Oregon are the other key players in his recruitment as the Houston (Texas) Cypress Falls standout is not sure yet on a final decision among the three.

The news that North Carolina coach Mack Brown will not return next season is still something the Tar Heels commit is soaking in but there are already a host of schools coming after the three-star defensive back from Gray (Ga.) Jones County. Butts remains committed for the time being but Missouri, UCLA, Florida State, West Virginia and Memphis are all showing interest now.

Houston fired offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay on Tuesday but it does not affect the commitment of the three-star quarterback from Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point. It’s expected that position coach Shawn Bell will take over as offensive coordinator and that’s a big selling point to keep Carlisle from looking around.

The 2026 four-star receiver still has a top 11 with Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Louisville, Ohio State and Miami showing a lot of love and this past weekend the Buckeyes definitely helped themselves in his recruitment. Coach Ryan Day told the 2026 four-star receiver from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County that he wants Carter and a decision will come based off how Carter is going to be utilized in the offense.

The four-star offensive lineman from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes has been committed to Auburn since March but over the last few months Florida has been making some major in-roads and it looked like the Gators could end up flipping him. After this past weekend, though, when Dice was at Auburn’s win over Texas A&M and even stormed the field it feels now like the Tigers will hold onto his commitment.

Alabama might be slipping a little bit in Geralds’ recruitment but Oklahoma and Ohio State remain two of the mainstays as the Sooners and Buckeyes are among those standing out at this point. The list is growing though as Miami, Oregon, LSU, Texas and Ole Miss (where he’s a legacy) are the others making the biggest impression on the 2026 four-star defensive tackle from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill.

South Carolina looks like the team to beat for the four-star defensive tackle from Covington (Ga.) Newton especially after his weekend visit there. USC will get Ingram to travel across the country this weekend but his next home could very well be in Columbia.

The high three-star running back from Jacksonville, N.C., has been committed to North Carolina since August and he remains pledged to the Tar Heels after the news that coach Mack Brown was going to be fired, but three programs have reached out looking to flip him. June has heard most from Michigan State, Florida State and Vanderbilt, and he’ll have a final decision to make in the final days before signing day.

Florida’s interest in Konanbanny is “real” and his visit to Gainesville this past weekend was “smooth” but it’s still unclear if the four-star cornerback is going to flip to the Gators. There was enough interest from the Columbia (S.C.) Heathwood Hall Episcopal to visit Florida this past weekend and the Gators definitely have some huge momentum after wins over LSU and Ole Miss, but Konanbanny isn’t hinting either way yet.

Clemson is a “top school” on Murph’s list and he always feels at home there – like last weekend when he was back on campus – but it still feels as if South Carolina is still the front-runner in his recruitment. Maybe the outcome of the rivalry game between the Tigers and the Gamecocks changes things after this weekend but South Carolina looks best now for the four-star WR from Columbia (S.C.) Irmo.

A battle between Penn State and Notre Dame has expanded to three schools mainly as Ohio State offered the 2026 four-star defensive back from Philadelphia (Pa.) La Salle College in recent days. O’Brien visited Ohio State last weekend to land the offer and he’ll be back at Penn State this weekend in an important step for the Nittany Lions to stay high in his recruitment.

Peyton is a South Carolina native and he loved his visit this past weekend but the three-star running back from Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier remains committed to Memphis mainly because the Gamecocks haven’t offered yet. If that were to happen in the closing days it looks like Peyton would make the flip especially after visiting this past weekend.