With National Signing Day only a couple of weeks away and decommitments coming left and right to start the month of December, there’s no better time for a Recruiting Rumor Mill:

Purdue thoroughly impressed Bouldin over the weekend and the word is that the Boilermakers are now the leader in his recruitment with a decision possibly coming within the week. The massive offensive tackle from Canton (Miss.) Gulf Coast CC loves the people in West Lafayette and the hospitality this weekend really made an impression.



The high three-star athlete from Tampa (Fla.) Gaither was committed to coach Jonathan Smith when he was at Oregon State and there’s a very good chance Brinson can follow Smith to Michigan State now. Brinson had an in-home visit with assistant coach Blue Adams on Sunday as the Spartans continue to be a major player for him along with Toledo, Penn State and Utah. An official to East Lansing will happen Dec. 15-17.



Georgia Tech and Louisville have emerged as the two front-runners for the three-star defensive end from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty who had been committed to Ole Miss and the Yellow Jackets definitely impressed him a ton over the weekend. What could be a big selling point to Davis are the opportunities for NIL and beyond in Atlanta - and that was a major point of emphasis this past weekend.

The three-star athlete from Kingston (Pa.) Wyoming Seminary had a “great” home visit with the new Michigan State coaching staff and he’s planning an official to East Lansing soon which could close down his recruitment. But as it stands now, Denson would still like to take trips to Texas A&M and Syracuse and he’s also watching closely where fired Florida assistant Corey Raymond ends up because Raymond was big in Denson’s early recruitment.

Watch for Miami and Mississippi State to make the biggest run at the four-star defensive end who decommitted from Florida over the weekend. This one came as something of a surprise since Jackson wanted the offer from the Gators especially since he’s from Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz but now backed off it. The Hurricanes are making a big run at a lot of guys down the stretch and Jackson has a good relationship with Mississippi State position coach David Turner.

A new offer from Oklahoma definitely moves the Sooners way up the list for the 2025 four-star receiver from Sachse, Texas but others are also high on the list early on. LSU, Penn State, Michigan and Texas Tech are four others to watch and then if Ohio State, Clemson or USC offers then those programs would move up immediately, too.



After a talk early on with new Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, the feeling is that Lockhart is locked in with the Aggies and that the family thinks Elko is “grassroots,” a “really, really humble dude” and that means a lot in any final decisions. Elko told the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout that he knew of him since he coached at Duke and that also meant a lot so Lockhart’s commitment should be locked.

After talking with new Texas A&M coach Mike Elko, Jernagin locked in his official visit to College Station for Dec. 15-17 right before signing day and he’s canceled a trip to Ole Miss. The high three-star linebacker from Tupelo, Miss., who’s been committed to the Aggies since May 1 will still visit Alabama as it looks like those two will battle to the end.

If Colorado is going to land the four-star receiver from Silsbee, Texas it’s going to be because Miller loves how much of a family everyone is in Boulder. That could be a huge consideration for Miller, who had been committed to Texas A&M, as the Aggies, LSU and USC are the other ones to watch in his recruitment.

The four-star offensive tackle from Santa Rosa (Calif.) Santa Rosa J.C. had to reschedule his NC State visit for later in December but position coach Garett Tujague had an in-home visit over the weekend that went great. NC State, BYU and UTSA are the three front-runners as it stands now as Miller also waits to see what Boise State does with its head coaching search.

Did Oklahoma position coach Bill Bedenbaugh put the final touches on an Oklahoma commitment for the massive four-star offensive lineman during an in-home visit on Sunday? The message from Bedenbaugh to Pierre-Louis was that the Sooners need big and powerful linemen with their move to the SEC. Oregon, Miami and UCF are the other finalists but it feels like Oklahoma is way ahead going into his Dec. 15 pledge.

Miami reportedly had an in-home visit with Smith over the weekend and the chatter is if the Hurricanes can flip Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star QB Cedrick Bailey Jr. from NC State (they offered in recent days) then things could get interesting here. Bailey and Smith have had a great connection for years and while it still feels like a long shot, Miami is trying to make a move with the five-star Ohio State commit.

The five-star defensive end from Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy remains committed to South Carolina but any potential coaching changes for the Gamecocks should be watched closely and the word is Miami could make a serious run at Stewart. Ohio State is also not giving up to flip Stewart and Auburn is lurking as well.

The four-star quarterback from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances and Oregon parted ways over the weekend - possibly as the Ducks look to the transfer portal for another quarterback - but now Van Buren has to restart his recruitment. More schools could be getting involved in the closing weeks before signing day but watch out for Maryland here and Charlotte might actually be a serious contender since coach Biff Poggi used to coach at St. Frances.

