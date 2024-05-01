The Recruiting Rumor Mill continues to churn with tons of news from visits, decommitments and more as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has all the latest. MORE RUMOR MILL: Spring game reaction rolls in from recruits

Oregon, Florida State, UCLA and Penn State are expected to get official visits from the four-star offensive tackle from Riverview (Fla.) Sumner and Colorado should also be closely watched in his recruitment. After being back in Boulder for the spring game, it’s clear to Addison that he’s a top priority, there is a big need for offensive linemen there and Addison loves where the program is headed. The Seminoles are still considered the team to beat.

*****

In the end, Kansas State might be tough to beat for the four-star tight end from Goodland, Kan., but Oregon and Texas A&M are really intriguing to Cure as well and the Ducks could be the toughest competition. The four-star loved “everything” about his recent trip to Eugene, he likes how the tight ends are used and it was made clear he’s a top priority in this 2025 class.

*****

A decision could be coming within days from the four-star defensive end out of Tampa (Fla.) Robinson as Colorado and Tennessee have emerged as the front-runners. Harrold loved his visit to Colorado over the weekend as he loved the feel around campus and his conversations with the coaching staff showed their knowledge is “on another level.”

*****

The four-star defensive end from Cocoa, Fla., has been committed to Florida State since January but he was at Colorado’s spring game and loved watching the defensive line work in Boulder. Still, it might be a long shot for the Buffaloes to flip Hilson but Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida are also staying involved with the Seminoles pledge.

*****

Arizona State’s coaches told Iheanachor during a weekend visit that they’re only taking one more linebacker in this class and they’re hoping it’s him as the Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne standout loves the honesty and realness coming out of Tempe. The Sun Devils are definitely up there with Florida State, Washington, Oklahoma, Kansas State and others now.

*****

The 2026 four-star linebacker loved his recent visit to UCLA especially because he saw such a renewed energy from that coaching staff and that’s definitely appealing to the Orange (Calif.) Lutheran standout. Ohio State and Notre Dame are two others really making an early impression on Ili but the four-star hasn’t visited anywhere in the Midwest yet.

*****

Nebraska is one of three programs standing out most for the four-star tight end from Littleton (Colo.) Heritage especially after his recent visit to Lincoln where he loved talking with “amazing guys” Matt Rhule and Marcus Satterfield. Texas A&M and Missouri are the two others to watch at this point.

*****

BYU and Washington are two others to watch and official visits should happen for the Clovis (Calif.) Clovis North three-star athlete but UCLA is clearly the program to beat. Madsen was back at UCLA over the weekend, loved the energy and the competitiveness of the team and really likes the new coaching staff a whole lot.\

*****

The three-star defensive end from Houston (Texas) Hastings has Arizona State and Cal at the top of his recruitment and a visit to Tempe really has him thinking about the Sun Devils. Okafor loves the campus and the weather at ASU and loved how much energy the defense brought during the spring game as the two programs battle it out.

*****

Oklahoma State is making a serious run at the four-star running back from Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw and he loves the continuity of the offensive staff and how much all of them have trust in the program. There is a ton of pride around the Cowboys and so that’s appealing to Parker as Michigan, Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech and Florida State are also pushing.

*****

His brother, Booker, signed with Miami in its 2024 recruiting class so that should be a major factor in Pickett’s recruitment but another school to watch will be Oregon. The 2026 four-star offensive tackle loves the coaches in Eugene - and they don’t seem to be leaving anytime soon - and the development especially at his position stands out a lot.

*****

Tennessee and Ohio State are the two others mainly in Scott’s recruitment as the 2026 four-star linebacker/edge rusher also just visited UCLA and had a great time with that new coaching staff. The connections the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout has in Westwood is amazing since he’s known director of player personnel Stacey Ford for years, assistant Tony Washington was recruiting him to Oregon when he coached there and that stands out a lot. The UCLA scheme also fits what Scott wants to do on defense so the Bruins are definitely making a push.

*****