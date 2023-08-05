Conference realignment hit the turbo boosters in recent days with the Pac-12 as we have known it disintegrating before our very eyes. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will be off to the Big 12. Oregon and Washington will join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten. Left holding the bag are the commits to the four remaining schools that have not found a future conference home yet, or the places that will be remaining as the Pac-12 tries to piece together its conference again with Mountain West schools or others from various affiliations.

It’s all very confusing, frustrating and concerning. Those were the words used by prospects committed to Cal, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State late Friday and Saturday after the news broke that all the other conference programs would be exiting stage left soon. What these recruits also exuded was loyalty. Not one of the more than two dozen respondents said they were decommitting. But they certainly want to know what’s happening - and the sooner, the better. “It’s definitely not a good thing to hear that the Pac-12 is falling apart, not even for the athletes who play in the Pac-12, but for all the history of the Pac-12 that will never be the same,” Oregon State offensive line pledge David Abajian said. “My commitment to Oregon State was based on the culture and coaching staff there which I loved, but also being able to play P5 football was something I was looking forward to. I would say it doesn’t change too much about my commitment as of now, because I can’t tell what the future will hold or what conference Oregon State will end up in.” Cal quarterback commit EJ Caminong said: “It is a little concerning due to the fact it’s so uncertain, and all I can do in my position is watch things play out, but at the same time that’s what it is, something no one can really control except the schools themselves. Even then it doesn’t change my commitment or feeling with Cal.” The Stanford commits were particularly steadfast and devoted to their commitments. Naki Tuakoi said it doesn’t change a thing for him. Kahlil House said he’s “not really concerned” about the situation but he is paying attention while staying committed.

EJ Caminong