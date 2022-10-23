Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Rodrick Pleasant played a portion of his junior year while injured. He healed up and put together another impressive season on the track in the spring, and now he's finally beginning to focus a bit more on his recruitment near the end of his senior season.
The four-star cornerback helped his team at Gardena-Serra earn a win in its ninth game of the season Friday night before getting on a plane to head up to Berkeley for an official visit with Cal this weekend.
It is only the second official visit he's made in the process. The first came in June when he made the trek to Boston College.
As much as speed is part of his game on the field, the Rivals250 prospect is not in a rush to make his college decision. He is not planning to have his choice made until National Signing Day, so it has allowed programs to continue to jockey for position as the fall has played out.
Pleasant previously released a top six that included USC, Oregon, Cal, UCLA, Boston College and Penn State.
The Trojans have certainly remained involved throughout the process, but the hometown school has turned up the heat recently and is a program Pleasant continues to look at as one of his top options.
