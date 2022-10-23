Rodrick Pleasant played a portion of his junior year while injured. He healed up and put together another impressive season on the track in the spring, and now he's finally beginning to focus a bit more on his recruitment near the end of his senior season.

The four-star cornerback helped his team at Gardena-Serra earn a win in its ninth game of the season Friday night before getting on a plane to head up to Berkeley for an official visit with Cal this weekend.

It is only the second official visit he's made in the process. The first came in June when he made the trek to Boston College.