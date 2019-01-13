CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



DeMarvin Leal Rivals

MORE RIVAL VIEWS: Who should finish as the No. 1 offensive tackle? The final rankings meetings for the 2019 class have concluded and those updates will be released throughout the next week. During those meetings not all analysts agree on every topic or every ranking. One of the discussions that generated differing viewpoints centered on which defensive end helped their stock the most at the winter all-star games. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney and Midwest Analyst Josh Helmholdt have two opposing takes on the topic.

GORNEY'S VIEW: KAYVON THIBODEAUX

While I will argue there might not be a better-looking defensive end in this class than DeMarvin Leal, there was not a defensive end more dominant at the all-star events than Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was unstoppable at the Under Armour All-America Game. I have watched Thibodeaux for years and he has one of the quickest first steps I've ever seen, he's incredibly athletic and he has proven he can get to the edge against any offensive tackle. He has been inconsistent at times during his high school career where he doesn't dominate all the time but he really stepped up his game at the Under Armour Game and looked like he just could not be blocked. Oregon has produced a lot of talented defensive linemen in recent years and Thibodeaux has the physical makeup and the athletic ability to step right into the Pac-12 and make a statement. He has the athletic ability and skill that NFL teams should love in years to come.

HELMHOLDT'S VIEW: DEMARVIN LEAL