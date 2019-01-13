Rival Views: Which DE boosted his stock the most at all-star events?
The final rankings meetings for the 2019 class have concluded and those updates will be released throughout the next week. During those meetings not all analysts agree on every topic or every ranking. One of the discussions that generated differing viewpoints centered on which defensive end helped their stock the most at the winter all-star games. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney and Midwest Analyst Josh Helmholdt have two opposing takes on the topic.
GORNEY'S VIEW: KAYVON THIBODEAUX
While I will argue there might not be a better-looking defensive end in this class than DeMarvin Leal, there was not a defensive end more dominant at the all-star events than Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was unstoppable at the Under Armour All-America Game. I have watched Thibodeaux for years and he has one of the quickest first steps I've ever seen, he's incredibly athletic and he has proven he can get to the edge against any offensive tackle. He has been inconsistent at times during his high school career where he doesn't dominate all the time but he really stepped up his game at the Under Armour Game and looked like he just could not be blocked. Oregon has produced a lot of talented defensive linemen in recent years and Thibodeaux has the physical makeup and the athletic ability to step right into the Pac-12 and make a statement. He has the athletic ability and skill that NFL teams should love in years to come.
HELMHOLDT'S VIEW: DEMARVIN LEAL
The All-American Bowl featured a dozen five-star prospects, and yet at week’s end Texas A&M signee DeMarvin Leal, who is ranked four-stars, may have been the overall top performer taking into account the week of practices and the game. From both a collection of skills standpoint to the end result, Leal has a strong case for a stock bump. His combination of size, strength and athleticism puts him into a unique tier of defensive end prospects that is not too unlike past No. 1s like Da’Shawn Hand, Byron Cowart and Robert Nkemdiche. Leal’s ability to use those skills to consistently beat offensive tackles and put pressure on the quarterback, as he did all week in San Antonio, completes the picture and makes his case strong to move higher within the Rivals100. Consider that just six months ago Leal was a 5.8 four-star, and now he is knocking down the door to five-star territory. Thibodeaux, meanwhile, was ranked in the top-10 coming into the all-star season, and although he was a prospect who had some questions to answer coming into Orlando, there is not much room for his stock to increase.