Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate which prospect outside of five-star status should be in the discussion for the next round of rankings.

"The more and more I look at elite running backs in college and especially the NFL they all seem to have versatility and the ability to make plays in the passing game and that’s what Bigsby can do. He’s not only big, powerful and decisive, but he’s athletic, can make people miss and catch the football. I think he could be better than some of our current five-star running backs."

"If I had to pick one player right now who isn’t a five-star that perhaps we are overlooking it would be running back Tank Bigsby , the Auburn commitment.

"After watching him again Saturday night against a powerful Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances team, I’m now convinced that Young should be in the five-star conversation.

"If I had any reservations over the last few months, it was that the four-star USC commit was just too small to be considered for such an elite ranking which means he could be an instant starter in college and have first-round NFL Draft potential. But to see what he did to that St. Frances defense that’s loaded with SEC and Big Ten commits, my mind has changed.



"Young rushed for four touchdowns, carved up an excellent secondary, has an uncanny coolness in the pocket, never gets rattled, is a tremendous leader and has all the qualities of not only a great high school quarterback but someone who can carry it over to college and the pros. He’s much more Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson than just an undersized quarterback who can play ball.

"The win over St. Frances really sold me. They had no answers for him, the defense was constantly on its heels, he showed off great poise in the pocket, he snaps the ball out so quickly and when he needed to run he made people miss. And, most importantly, it seemed like he almost always made the right decision.

"I’ve been wrong on some quarterbacks before - Max Browne and Tate Martell are two examples, not making Jared Goff a five-star is a third - but I’ve been right, too, and I think Young is one of the best overall players in this class and worthy of five-star discussion."