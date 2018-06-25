Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate which school will be most excited about its quarterback commitment following the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas .

Others at the event had better springs than Bo Nix , but I think he’s going to shine during the Five-Star Challenge. He’s our No. 1 pro-style quarterback for a reason: He has the arm, accuracy and field vision to dominate during the 7-on-7 portion. And when it comes to the one-on-ones, he’ll establish chemistry with his receivers faster than the rest due to his natural football sense and rhythm. He can run hot and cold, but if he gets hot, watch out. He’ll have a very good event and make Auburn fans very happy.

Ryan Hilinski has been a different quarterback through his junior season, and especially this offseason. The four-star from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran has been fantastic at numerous events, showing special leadership qualities and looking like a much more advanced quarterback.

His transformation has been stunning. Hilinski was always a talented kid, but he’s developed physically and it’s allowed him to put more pace on the ball while keeping his accuracy. I expect him to be outstanding at the Five-Star Challenge, and he could continue climbing up the charts to possibly being the top-rated pro-style quarterback in this class.

Ohio State, USC and others are trying to steal Hilinski from the Gamecocks, but it sure looks like his commitment remains firm. He’s recruiting hard for South Carolina and he could help coach Will Muschamp’s club be an even bigger SEC East contender.