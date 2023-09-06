Dybantsa is the top dog.

There wasn’t a lot of drama when it came to choosing a top player in the 2026 class, as AJ Dybantsa is clearly the most complete and versatile prospect in the group. There’s a reason he already has NBA scouts talking about draft stock, after all. The 6-foot-7 forward has already been the subject of early reclassification rumors, which may or may not materialize down the road. Nevertheless, Dybantsa will be difficult to unseat as long as he remains in the class, as the long, athletic, skilled wing played up an age group in this year's 17U EYBL and averaged 17.1 points per game while doing so, a number that ranked in the top 20 on the circuit. He really found his groove during Peach Jam, however, as the 25.8 PPG he averaged led the event. Dybantsa is more than just a scorer, however, as he packs high-level defensive versatility, solid ball-handling ability and massive upside as a rebounder. The Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep sophomore holds early offers from schools such as Boston College, UConn, Alabama, Michigan, Auburn and Georgetown.

*****

NBA bloodlines are heavy in the top 15.

The initial top 15 includes high-level talent as usual, but this year’s crop of elite prospects also carries a familiar flavor, as sons of NBA standouts Gilbert Arenas, Monty Williams and Trevor Ariza all grace the top of the list. The high-scoring and lightning quick Alijah Arenas checks in at No. 4, Elijah Williams, who already holds offers from a good chunk of the Pac-12, sits at No. 6, and 6-foot-6 wing Tajh Ariza is ranked 11th and looks to be one of the more versatile prospects in the class.

*****

Brandon McCoy Jr. is the top point guard in the class.

In a class that includes a number of point guards with top 15 potential, Brandon McCoy Jr. stands above the rest for now. He’s the only true point guard in the initial top 10 and will look to hold off pushes from quick sharp-shooting floor-general Jason Crowe (No. 13) and the long and physical Dylan Mingo (No. 17). McCoy’s standing as the top guard in the class is the product of the summer he spent with Arizona Unity on the grassroots circuit – a summer in which he proved to be not only one of the country's most capable long-range shooters but also a prolific shot creator. The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco star is capable of taking over games in multiple ways, and his physical makeup suggests he could develop into a lockdown defender as he adds muscle.

*****

Keiner Asprilla debuts at No. 25 with upside that could carry him higher.