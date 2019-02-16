CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Davon Booth Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

NORWALK, Calif. - The Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas moved to Southern California this weekend with the Rivals adizero Combine on Saturday. About 1,300 players participated and 10 of them earned an invite to Sunday's Rivals Camp here at Cerritos College. Here is a breakdown.

SPEEDSTER TO WATCH

Running back Davon Booth posted impressive numbers throughout the combine and he’s someone who could emerge throughout this offseason and into his senior year to pick up many offers. So far, UCLA, San Diego State, New Mexico State and San Jose State are interested in the El Monte, Calif., recruit who rushed for 2,500 yards and had 41 total touchdowns this past season, his first full year playing football. He is also the cousin of Rashaad and Elijhaa Penny, who are both playing in the NFL.

WR POSTS GOOD NUMBERS

San Diego (Calif.) Mission Hills receiver Joe Smith had one of the more impressive times in the 40-yard dash on Saturday and it’s easy to see why Pac-12 schools are getting involved. Smith said Arizona State has offered and he’s receiving interest from Cal, Washington and others. He’s expected to visit Cal later in the spring and a trip to USC could be coming up as well with his 7-on-7 team.

MOLTEN WILL BE BACK

BYU is the first offer for 2020 defensive back Quentin Moten but he looked good throughout the gauntlet of combine drills and put be drawing even more attention soon. Utah, Kansas State, Washington, Washington State and Fresno State are all getting involved and it’s really no surprise because the Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., recruit has a long, athletic frame and he moves really well so his athleticism is a plus.

BOLDEN HAS SPEED

The brother of Buffalo Bills receiver Victor Bolden, 2020 athlete Silas Bolden was impressive throughout the event especially in drills that showed off his explosiveness and his straight-line speed. The Rancho Cucamonga recruit could play either wide receiver or defensive back because his athletic ability is impressive and he could make an impact all over the field just like his brother did in high school before a huge career at Oregon State.

MASSIVE O-LINEMAN

Offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga's recruitment has yet to really take off but Oregon State has hosted the 6-foot-7 recruit for a visit. Fuaga enjoyed his trip to Corvallis but the Tacoma (Wash.) Mt. Tahoma prospect still wants to learn more about the school. Washington and Washington State have showed early interest as well.

VERSATILE ATHLETE

Elijah Brown moves well for a prospect of his size and showcased his agility on Saturday. So while his college position remains uncertain, his frame gives him a chance to compete at both linebacker and defensive end. UNLV and Oregon State have made contact with Brown but are yet to extend offers. If Brown continues to add size and strength, he could easily function as a defensive end at the next level. He hopes to collect offers on the camp circuit this season and now has a chance to increase his exposure with a solid performance at Sunday’s elite camp.

OAKLAND RB IMPRESSES

Running back Tahjeron Wade made his mark on Saturday’s combine by showcasing impressive agility that compliments his frame. Wade, who made the trip to Southern California from Oakland, earned a chance to compete at Sunday’s elite camp alongside some of the top prospects in the region. The 5-foot-10 tailback has made early contact with Missouri. And while the Tigers have invited Wade to campus, they are yet to offer him a scholarship. Schools such as San Jose State and Colorado are also involved. Wade claims to have run for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.

WILLIAMS IS INTERESTING

In his junior season, Hawthorne, Calif., quarterback Kyle Williams threw for more than 2,000 yards with 26 touchdowns and he rushed for 941 yards and eight scores and he’s seen his recruitment get much busier in the last few months. He said Fresno State, Nebraska, Utah, Utah State, San Jose State, San Diego State and others have been reaching out. At Saturday’s combine, he ran well, looked like one of the more athletic players on the field and Williams is easily someone who could start picking up major offers soon.

BROSNAN ONE TO WATCH

Holden Brosnan has not seen his recruitment pick up yet but that might change if he continues to deliver this weekend because he’s an impressive-looking offensive lineman. The San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic recruit is 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, runs well. He could be tested against some elite defensive line talent on Sunday but Brosnan looks ready to compete and he could get some recruiting attention with a big performance because he has a good frame.

