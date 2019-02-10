CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



LAS VEGAS – The 2019 Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas season kicked off Sunday with the Rivals adizero Combine in Las Vegas. Over 700 athletes turned up at E.W. Clark High School, just west of the famous Las Vegas Strip, for a chance to earn an invitation to next Sunday’s Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Los Angeles. We break down which players earned their invites and give some insight into their recruitment.

HEADLINER

Aidan Lee Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The headliner in terms of interest among those that participated in Las Vegas was 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver Aidan Lee. The quick outside receiver ran a solid 40-yard dash using the advanced laser technology at the Rivals Combines. Lee plays for Desert Ridge High School in Mesa, Ariz. One of the programs showing a lot of interest in the 3.5 GPA student is Arizona State. Lee attended the ASU camp in 2018 and has been in frequent contact with wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher and tight ends coach Donnie Yantis. Lee has also been talking to Washington Huskies defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake, as well as Arizona and Cal.

SPEEDSTER

Brail Lipford Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Class of 2020 standout Brail Lipford had the honor of running the fastest 40 at Sunday’s Rivals Combine. The junior played mostly defensive back this season at Higley High School In Gilbert, Ariz. His coaches plan to play him mostly at running back for his senior season. Lipford has received interest from Utah, where he has been in contact with running backs coach Kiel McDonal, and Army. He has also spoken to Oregon and South Dakota State.

BIG SOPHOMORE

Rolan Fullwood Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Rolan Fullwood has a huge frame for a 2021 prospect. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, the sophomore definitely stood out from the other participants at the Vegas event. Fullwood hails from Lawndale, Calif. where he plays offensive guard at Lawndale High. He has seen early interest from Utah, Utah State and Oregon State. He’s hoping to hear from Oregon, his dream school, in the near future.

PROMISING DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Tevita Halai Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Tevita Halai has the makings of a solid defensive tackle. Halai and his Jordan High School teammates made the trip into Las Vegas from Sandy, Utah. The imposing 6-foot-3, 314-pound prospect has played on both the offensive and defensive lines, but he prefers playing on the defensive side of the ball. He has seen some early interest from Utah State, where he has been in contact with tight ends coach Frank Maile. He has also had contact with Utah.

ANOTHER UTAH BIG MAN

