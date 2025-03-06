Rivals Camp Series: Commitment predictions from the Los Angeles regional

Daniel Mielke II

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - There were a ton of elite uncommitted prospects at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop in Southern California. We make some predictions here:

Baker is preparing to get a closer look at several contenders new and familiar, including Texas A&M, Oregon, Georgia and UCLA. The local Bruins have cemented a spot in Baker's group of lead contenders, but the Aggies have pressed a lot of the right buttons since coaches were on the road in January. Texas A&M is in daily contact with Baker ahead of his first visit to College Station this offseason. Prediction: Texas A&M

USC holds a strong lead for Dyakonov entering the spring. Ole Miss and Ohio State have also come on strong with the California OL who has made several visits nearby to see the Trojans, including a visit back in January that furthered their position. Prediction: USC

Georgia, Oregon, SMU, Notre Dame and Michigan are the five front-runners for the four-star linebacker from Torrance (Calif.) Bishop Montgomery but this very much feels like a two-team race between Georgia and Oregon. While the Ducks have a real shot with everybody especially from the West, Goodwin loves Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and how the Bulldogs don’t take many players at his position out of the portal. Plus, staffer David Hill is close with Goodwin, who’s originally from Las Vegas. Prediction: Georgia

USC, UCLA, Cal, Michigan, Texas A&M and Miami are all heavily involved with the 2027 four-star defensive tackle from Inglewood, Calif., but the Trojans could be really tough to beat here. Harmon is so familiar with that program and he lives so close to The Coliseum that Harmon said he walked home from a game last season. There will be many others pushing him because Harmon is so talented but USC is the team to beat. Prediction: USC

Jones has Tennessee, UCLA, and Washington in his lead group of contenders and is coming off a visit back to Rocky Top in January. Jones will get to all three final programs this spring and again in June before locking in a decision, but there's a sense that the Volunteers have been leading the way since his most recent visit to campus. Tennessee's recent success on defense and as the NFL Draft nears has only further propelled the Vols' stock with Jones. Prediction: Tennessee

There could still be some time before Lyons is ready to make his decision but USC, Oregon, BYU and Michigan are the four front-runners and the Wolverines seem to be surging in his recruitment. USC flipped four-star Jonas Williams so while still being considered the Trojans might be on the way out. Oregon could land five-star Jared Curtis so that would be something to watch. There is serious interest in BYU because both of his parents went there, religious factors and the Cougars are winning but coming in after Bryce Underwood and taking over the Wolverines’ offense is getting more and more interesting. Prediction: Michigan

The Ducks have made a strong impression on Mailangia since the end of his sophomore season. Oregon has identified the massive OL as an early priority and is recruiting him accordingly. Alabama and USC are also still swinging away in this one with a long road to navigate. The Ducks have positioned themselves near the top moving forward. Prediction: Oregon

The Huskies have made a string of visits to Ontario (Calif.) Christian since the conclusion of Miele's sophomore season. Washington is trending to get the touted 2027 passer on campus this spring and to throw again this summer. The Huskies' recent success on offense is a major eye-catcher for the 2027 QB. Prediction: Washington

The former Washington commit has backed off that pledge (although the Huskies are expected to get him back on campus this weekend) as Utah and USC have emerged as the two front-runners. After the passing of his father, the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star offensive tackle could be leaning toward staying closer to home plus he loves how the Utes have been recruiting him. There are some major draws to USC but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tafa not leave the state. Prediction: Utah

No program has been after Tavizon harder since the end of his sophomore season than Oregon. Both Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi made their way to Tavizon's high school in January -- and a visit to Eugene is already in the works for this spring. The touted edge defender from Los Angeles is high on the Ducks and the culture of Oregon football -- and the early team to beat in this one. Prediction: Oregon

Oregon is coming full throttle for Tofi and beginning to pull away in this race. Tofi has family ties to Cal, and the Bears are keeping things tight here, but the Ducks have been setting the pace in his recruitment since the end of his junior season. We view Oregon as a team that'll be hard to beat when Tofi is ready to reveal his decision this summer. Prediction: Oregon