MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – A bunch of the top prospects in the West region came to the Rivals Camp Series stop in Southern California last weekend. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a shot at making some early predictions on some of them here.

Darius Afalava

LSU has always captured Afalava’s attention for numerous reasons and the Tigers continue to be a program to watch in his recruitment. The four-star from Lehi (Utah) Skyridge is also warming up to Tennessee and Washington with Oklahoma and Auburn also as two others to watch. Prediction: LSU

*****

Jordon Davison

Ohio State was the front-runner in Davison’s recruitment until Wednesday morning when it was announced that Buckeyes position coach Tony Alford was leaving for Michigan in a stunning move. The Wolverines will be a team to watch here no doubt but Texas has remained the steady program in his recruitment. Georgia, Colorado and others remain involved with the five-star as well. If the Buckeyes bring in an elite running back coach, things could settle down here but Davison’s recruitment just got a whole lot more interesting. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

Husan Longstreet

Auburn, Ole Miss and Oregon are mentioned significantly in Longstreet’s recruitment and some visits are coming up but Texas A&M is considered the clear front-runner as the Aggies have impressed him. He likes the new coaching staff and the idea of playing in that program is highly appealing to him. At this point, it would be a major surprise if Longstreet goes somewhere else. Prediction: Texas A&M

*****

Ryder Lyons

USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan and Notre Dame are the five programs standing out most to the prolific dual-threat quarterback from Northern California, who put up such great numbers last season it’s hard to believe. His brother, Walker, is coming back from an LDS mission and is playing for the Trojans as Lyons didn’t hide the fact that could be a big deal. The Ducks intrigue him a ton, too, but the others absolutely cannot be counted out. Prediction: USC

*****

Shaun Scott

USC, Texas and Tennessee are the three programs making the biggest impact on Scott early in his recruitment but this feels like a battle between the Trojans and the Longhorns right now. Ranked as a linebacker, the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star played off the edge at the Rivals Camp on Sunday because he continues to get bigger. When I saw one of his games in the fall he was wearing a USC durag and has never hidden his heavy interest in the Trojans. Prediction: USC

*****

Josiah Sharma

There will be a lot of talk around Washington, Oregon and other programs locally but on Sunday the Folsom, Calif., defensive tackle was talking heavily about Alabama and other SEC programs, and seemed highly interested in that part of the country to play his college ball. That could change as decision time gets closer as the Huskies, Ducks and others closer to home have pursued him but if the Crimson Tide really make a strong run at him, he could end up in Tuscaloosa. Prediction: Alabama

*****

Maki Stewart

Arizona State, Florida State, Texas A&M, UCF and Utah are the five standouts for the high three-star offensive lineman from Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan but Stewart’s recruitment could be going in a particular direction. All five of his top teams are expected to get official visits but the Sun Devils are recruiting him the hardest so that’s the one to watch at this point. Prediction: Arizona State

*****

Scott Taylor

Taylor was a wild man off the edge during Sunday’s camp, battling running backs in drills and then looking great in coverage as well. UCLA did the smart thing and offered early while many others have been slow to get involved with the Los Angeles Loyola standout. The Bruins definitely look best as most of his other recruitment has come from Ivy League programs. Prediction: UCLA

*****

Bear Tenney

Two programs have made the biggest impact in Tenney’s recruitment so far: Georgia and Utah. The Bulldogs have a commitment from elite four-star tight end Elyiss Williams, though, and so if he flips to Florida State (especially as the Seminoles make a major run) then Georgia could circle back on Tenney. The Highland (Utah) Lone Peak standout visits Utah this weekend and if things go well then it could be the team to beat. Prediction: Utah

*****