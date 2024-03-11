MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Southern California had a nice group of running backs and on Sunday there was recruiting news coming from that group as well. Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has the latest on several names.

Jordon Davison

The entire country is recruiting the five-star running back from California, as Oregon, Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M are the programs recruiting him the hardest right now. Davison is visiting Alabama on March 23, Ohio State on March 27 and Texas on April 6. The buzz right now is that the Buckeyes hold the lead for him as Ryan's Day's program pushes for the No. 1 spot in the Rivals Team Rankings this cycle.

The Cal commit has been a very productive runner throughout his high school career, racking up a total of 3,099 yards and 28 touchdowns. His short-area quick and surprising power for his size allow him to pick up yards in chunks. Jackson committed to Cal last June because the program recruited him hard from the beginning. But look for him to take a visit to Ole Miss and see what the Rebels have to offer soon.

The physically imposing back will be very busy with visits in March and April. He will be at Oregon State this weekend and also has unofficial visits lined up with Oregon, Washington, Cal and San Diego State. McMahan has also scheduled an official visit to Washington. This could end up being a battle between Washington and Oregon State.

Santino has a good list of early offers after rushing for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. Santino holds offers from Washington State, Michigan State, Miami, Arizona and Cal. His recruitment is wide open right now and he doesn’t have any programs standing out above the others. Santino is looking for a program that is known for development.

