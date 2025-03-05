Rivals Camp Series: Marcus Fakatou is one to watch in the 2028 class

Marcus Fakatou

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - When a regular person on the street sees Marcus Fakatou, they cannot believe he’s just a freshman in high school. It is actually pretty hard to believe since the 2028 defensive end from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran measured a smidge taller than 6-foot-7 and 276 pounds at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop here in Southern California. “They’re shocked just looking at me,” Fakatou said. “The first thing people ask me is if I can move at my size because not only am I tall but I’m 270 so I have a lot of weight on me. I just tell them I can move and I’m flexible with it.”

Advertisement

Fakatou is for real. He played as a freshman in arguably the best high school football league in the country - and looked really good at times. His physical size and 80-inch wingspan, which was among the best among defensive linemen at Sunday’s camp, reminds one of DeForest Buckner at the same stage. Buckner, a former four-star from Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou, played at Oregon, was the seventh overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and is still in the league. The Orange Lutheran standout isn’t thinking that far ahead - yet - as he’s learning the ropes at the high school level. “That was definitely a big thing for me,” Fakatou said. “I walked in last season with the mindset that if I get a chance to step on the field I’m going to ball out because there was a starter before me so I didn’t think I was going to get that much playing time. “Once he got injured and I got the chance to step up, I kind of took it all in. I messed up a couple times but I was able to take it all in and learn from it so next season I’ll know what to expect going into it. “I just look as every opportunity to get better. I like to be humble. If I lose, I lose but at least I’m learning. I take something from every rep - win or lose. I’ll take something from everything and learn from it.”