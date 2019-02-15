CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

The Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas kicks off this weekend in Southern California. Here are five predictions we will watch for during the camp. RELATED: 2019 Rivals Camp Series schedule | 2018 Rivals Camp Series coverage | 2017 coverage



🏈 Get ready LA!! The #Rivals3StripeCamp is coming this weekend!



🎉 This is the 7th season of the @RivalsCamp Series & the 7th stop in SoCal!



🤩 LA has featured future stars like Josh Rosen, Najee Harris & Amon-Ra St. Brown!



💫 Who will rise to stardom Sunday? pic.twitter.com/rOYSeNQYRx — Rivals (@Rivals) February 14, 2019

Flowe will make statement

Justin Flowe Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The 2020 rankings cycle is just getting underway and five-star linebacker Justin Flowe is third in the class behind quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and running back Zachary Evans. But the Upland, Calif., linebacker had absolutely phenomenal sophomore and junior seasons and he’s been fantastic early in this 7-on-7 and camp season. He’s a physical freak, he loves playing the game and he’s one of the fastest and hard-hitting linebackers in recent memory. There has not been a linebacker who finished first in a class since 2003, when it was Ernie Sims in the second overall class in Rivals history. Flowe has all kinds of special abilities and they will be showcased this weekend.

Ringo makes a case for No. 1

Five-star Kelee Ringo is ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the 2020 class and second at cornerback behind LSU commit Elias Ricks. At the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas this past summer, Ringo had an outstanding performance and won the Fastest On The Field competition. He’s an elite talent. During his junior season, the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro standout locked down receivers, showed off insane athleticism and in many classes there wouldn’t be much of a debate whether Ringo is tops in the class. The 2020 group is loaded, though, and Ringo could use this weekend to make another case that he’s the best corner in the class.

Running back will be fun to watch

Five-star Kendall Milton is a special talent who rushed for 1,337 yards and 27 touchdowns in his junior season and he’s currently ranked second at his position behind only Evans. The Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan standout comes in as the marquee name, but four-star Bijan Robinson from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe is also highly talented and he had tremendous production this past season with 2,400 yards and 35 touchdowns while averaging more than 14 yards per carry. Robinson is currently ranked seventh at running back, but a strong performance this weekend could certainly help move him up the ladder.

Wide receivers will emerge

Johnny Wilson is the lone five-star receiver in the West region, but many other receivers in the 2020 class are close behind him in the rankings and a big weekend at Rivals camp could help as the rankings cycle continues into the spring. Four-star Gary Bryant from Corona (Calif.) Centennial is one of the fastest receivers in the region in recent years. He finished with 40 catches for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior year. John Humphreys, who has impressive speed and tremendous length as an outside receiver, had 103 receptions for 1,783 yards and 28 TDs. Four-star Jermaine Burton, who happens to be Wilson’s teammate, is someone else to watch, along with Arizona State commit Chad Johnson, Jr., who won the receiver MVP award at last year’s L.A. Rivals Camp. The 2020 class in California is loaded with top prospects. Many phenomenal receivers will be on display this weekend.

Prospects in 2022 class will shine