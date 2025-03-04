Rivals Camp Series: Programs that should be pleased after the L.A. regional

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Many top prospects from the West region and beyond converged on East Los Angeles College on Sunday for the first stop of the Rivals Camp Series. Here are five programs that should be pleased since they were mentioned by numerous recruits:

OKLAHOMA

Jaden O'Neal

The Sooners were well-represented on the West Coast, particularly as we project toward the future offense in Norman. Top-100 quarterback Jaden O'Neal and four-star receiver Daniel Odom were two of the top performers in Los Angeles. O'Neal has an explosive delivery with plenty of juice to place the ball anywhere on the field and enough confidence to make every throw. Odom, who was squarely in the mix for MVP honors, worked well outside the numbers with size, length, and great hands to stretch the field vertically and fire back to the football.

OREGON

Tomuhini Topui

Dan Lanning has circled the Los Angeles areas as a top recruiting territory for the Ducks and there was no shortage of Oregon commits and targets on hand in Los Angeles. Ducks defensive line commit Tomuhini Topui was one of the top performers and punched his ticket to the Rivals Five-Star with a strong showing pass-rushing inside and moving opponents off the ball seamlessly. Four-star edge defender Dutch Horisk, another Ducks verbal in the 2026 class, was firing off the ball throughout the camp. He plays with a high motor and consistently generated pressure and opposing tackles fits. Tommy Tofi, who has the Ducks in his lead group, was stout in pass pro -- able to withstand pass-rushers who lean on speed and also power. Prince Tavizon is one of Lanning's top edge defender targets in the 2027 class. The four-star prospect sported Oregon gloves and was electric rushing off the edge with speed, great bend, and plenty of firepower.

TEXAS A&M

Madden Williams

Four-star receiver Madden Williams had a statement performance in Los Angeles. The Texas A&M verbal walked away with MVP honors at his position after winning reps outside and in the slot, separating at the top of routes and showcasing tremendous ball skills along the way. Williams is very polished and fits the bill as a Holmon Wiggins-type of receiver. The Aggies have hit the West Coast hard under Mike Elko and Williams is one of the foundational pieces of the program's 2026 class.

UCLA

For years under former coach Chip Kelly, UCLA was not really active on the recruiting trail especially with local prospects but that has clearly changed under coach DeShaun Foster and his staff. Four-star receiver Jonah Smith didn’t work out but talked glowingly about the coaches in Westwood and then defensive linemen Anthony Jones, Montana Toilolo and Prince Williams all have UCLA among their favorites. Offensive lineman Rex Waterman has the Bruins in his top three. And top 2027 cornerback Aaryn Washington - who will be in the five-star discussion - has a great relationship with new position coach Demetrice Martin and loves how the Bruins are recruiting LA kids.

USC

Ryder Lyons