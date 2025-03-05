Rivals Camp Series: Ranking the 10 best QBs in Los Angeles

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - The Rivals Camp Series stop in Southern California is always loaded with top quarterbacks and that was the case again Sunday. We analyze the top 10 we saw during the event as there were more than 40 top quarterbacks working out:

1. RYDER LYONS

Ryder Lyons

Lyons is at his best when he’s either throwing from the pocket or escaping pressure, prolonging plays, making people miss and then being a highlight-reel who makes incredible plays look easy. That’s not exactly the situation in a camp setting but Lyons was still the best quarterback in a loaded group at the Los Angeles camp as he showed off great timing and great chemistry with his receivers and he always throws it where only they can catch it. There is a high level of confidence coming from Lyons that he can do anything on the field - and then he goes out and does that. Michigan is making a push in his recruitment with USC, Oregon and BYU the others heavily involved.

2. JAYDEN WADE

Jayden Wade

It’s pretty incredible to believe that Wade is a 2028 prospect because he’s physically developed, he has all the arm talent in the world and he was arguably the best quarterback at the event in a loaded group. Wade has been waiting in the wings at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but now it should be his turn to run that offense and if he is this good during real games then he will be easily in the five-star discussion. Wade has all the tools to be elite and if he was in the 2026 class he’d be among the best in the group as well. Oregon and Texas have caught his attention the most early on.

3. BRADY EDMUNDS

Edmunds found himself squarely in the conversation as the Quarterback MVP on Sunday. The Ohio State commitment from Huntington Beach, Calif., has outstanding arm talent -- to make throws downfield on a rope and also fitting passes into tight windows in the middle of the field. Edmunds was exceptionally accurate during the camp, even impressing with his ability to maintain that touch and delivery while on the move. Regardless of class, Edmunds was among the best players on the field on Sunday. The future Buckeye is well-ahead of the curve in scanning defenses and making smart decisions. He effectively registered his name in the five-star conversation for the 2027 cycle.

4. JADEN O’NEAL

Jaden O'Neal

The four-star Oklahoma commit has one of the strongest arms in this 2026 class, which is a deep and talented group from the top down. O'Neal, a top-10 passer in the cycle, has an explosive delivery and can put plenty of juice on his passes. We love the future Sooners' confidence and aura and the fact that he isn't shy about his gunslinging nature. O'Neal was at his best attacking vertically. He's accurate passing downfield and loves taking chances.

5. ACE AMINA

Ace Amina

There is a logjam of really talented quarterbacks at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman but when Amina gets his opportunity, he has superstar potential. For a quarterback on the smaller side, Amina is smooth as can be, throws a really nice ball with zip and precision and carries himself with some confidence that should only help his game once he’s the regular starter. Top programs like Arizona State, Nebraska, Oregon and SMU have already offered because they see the potential and it was easy to see why after his performance on Sunday.

6. OSCAR RIOS

Oscar Rios

The former Purdue commit will be in the four-star discussion after numerous events this offseason as he’s tall and lean but throws a really nice, catchable ball to his receivers in stride and there is a consistency to his throws. Colorado and others are involved in his recruitment and the high three-star from Downey, Calif., has a smoothness and comfort level to his game that is special. Especially during some early drills, Rios had a bunch of nice throws to prove he’s one of the better quarterbacks in California.

7. CAMERON POOLEY

Cameron Pooley

A few weeks ago at the Los Angeles Pylon event, Pooley was really impressive and had a bunch of nice throws to get on the radar even more. The West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade standout backed that up again Sunday as his number was written down over and over after impressive throws. Arizona State and Arkansas have offered so far but many more could be coming as coaches stop by Chaminade to see how talented Pooley is even as a 2027 prospect.

8. CORIN BERRY

Corin Berry

The Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak high three-star committed to Boston College in July, he looked good at some late-summer 7-on-7 events, he then threw 33 touchdowns in his junior season and backed that up with an impressive performance at the Rivals Camp Series. If there’s one quarterback in California who might not be getting the attention he deserves it’s Berry because he has great size, a great arm and he’s been productive on the field. He will definitely enter the four-star discussion soon.

9. CHANCE THOMAS

Chance Thomas

A massive round of visits is coming up for the 2027 quarterback from Anaheim (Calif.) Western as Thomas will see Fresno State, USC, UCLA, Cal, Stanford, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Arizona State in this month alone. He’s already landing big-time offers and more could be coming because Thomas is athletic, he can throw on the run, he can sit in the pocket and deliver and there is a liveliness to his arm. He’s emerged in a big way after showing up at numerous events this offseason and then coming to the Rivals Camp Series and performing well again.

10. AYDEN EDWARDS

Ayden Edwards