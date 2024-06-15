Advertisement

1. Javion Hilson (FSU commit)

DE Javion Hilson, No. 19 in the 2025 Rivals250, put on a clinic at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami. The Florida State verbal is explosive off the line with fantastic feet and showcased a nasty counter move this off-season that kept offensive tackles on the left and right side both without answers. Hilson flies off the edge and moves very easily. The Cocoa (Fla.) blue-chipper is the No. 1 player from the Sunshine State and is a key cog in the Seminoles' 2025 class. Texas has emerged as another team to watch in this recruitment.

*****

2. Jahkeem Stewart

Jahkeem Stewart, the nation's top-ranked prospect in the class of 2026, was a force across the defensive line at RCS Dallas. The Louisiana defensive lineman moves unfairly at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds. Stewart, who took snaps against both tackles and guards, saw similar results against both. His explosive first step and combination of speed and power was too much to contain for opposing linemen. Stewart showed range – taking snaps from a two-point stance and also inside at tackle – and furthered his resume as one of the most physically gifted prospects in America. LSU is battling Ohio State, USC and Oregon for the five-star DL.

*****

3. Daverin "Deuce" Geralds

DT Daverin Geralds, No. 28 in the 2026 Rivals250, could not be contained at the RCS stop in Atlanta. The Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star interior lineman has NFL bloodlines and it showed with devastating first-step quickness and an elite-level motor inside as a pass-rusher. Geralds, affectionately known as "Deuce," also possesses strong hands and arms and plays downhill in a big way. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are some SEC programs in the thick of this race.

*****

4. Aiden Harris

DE Aiden Harris passed the eye test in a big way at RCS Charlotte. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder went to work inside and also off the edge overpowering opposing tackles and also using his hands well with an array of pass-rush moves to win. Harris is long – with a 79.5-inch wingspan – and his blend of length and power was devastating in use from multiple spots across the front. Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State are all in play here.

*****

5. Ethan Utley (Tennessee commit)

Ethan Utley

Tennessee four-star DE commitment Ethan Utley popped in a big way during RCS Indianapolis. Utley carries 275 pounds extremely well for a pass-rusher who thrives off the edge. During camp, the future Vol out of Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth High showcased an array of different pass-rush moves and was extremely twitchy and forceful working inside and out. He plays downhill and flies around the bend.

*****

6. James "Tank" Carrington

DT James Carrington was a force working off the edge during RCS Los Angeles. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman plays downhill and has strong hands, and was really impressive jumping off the ball and also bending around the edge in L.A. The No. 2 defensive tackle in next year's recruiting cycle, Carrington is position versatile and pops in a big way. Florida State is battling Oregon and a few others for Carrington, also affectionately known as "Tank."

*****

7. Zion Grady

Zion Grady

DE Zion Grady was right in the thick of the MVP discussion after turning heads with his performance at RCS Atlanta. One of the nation's best out of the Yellowhammer State was firing off the line from a two-point stance and multiple spots up front with his hand in the dirt. He plays downhill at 100 mph with an array of different pass-rush moves at his disposal. Grady is twitchy and position-versatile, and in this setting, was consistently forcing the issue. Florida State, Miami and Auburn have all hosted Grady for official visits in June. Tennessee and Ohio State are next up.

*****

8. Zion Elee

Zion Elee

DE Zion Elee was a sight to be seen at RCS Charlotte. One of the top pass-rushers in next year's cycle out of Joppa (Md.) Joppatowne High, Elee checks off a ton of critical boxes in terms of frame (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), length (80-inch wingspan) and get-off. Elee showcased that explosive first step from a two-point stance and also with a hand in the dirt. He changes direction with ease and is sudden, making it look seamless for the EDGE defender. Penn State just had Elee on campus. Alabama and Ohio State will get him in town next.

*****

9. Josiah Sharma

Josiah Sharma

Rivals250 DT Josiah Sharma was a stock-up performer after showing out at RCS LA earlier this spring. Sharma is every bit of 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds with the frame and build to command attention in the middle of the defensive line. The No. 12 DT out of Folsom (Calif.) moves well for his size and has good body control. He used his immense power to his advantage against guards and centers. Miami, Alabama and Texas are all in play here.

*****

10. Dylan Berymon

Dylan Berymon

After turning heads as a powerful interior pass-rusher at RCS Dallas, Dylan Berymon made the leap into the Rivals250 for the 2026 class. Berymon, who hails from Monroe (La.) Ouachita in North Louisiana, is a massive bull in the middle of the defensive front. At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Berymon fires off the ball and plays low. He's constantly causing problems behind the line of scrimmage, forcing the issue with a very physical play style. Oregon, Texas and LSU headline the early favorites for the bull-dozing DT from The Boot.

*****

RIVALS CAMP SERIES REGIONAL COVERAGE