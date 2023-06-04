The 2023 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The linebackers are up next.

1. KELVION RIGGINS

Kelvion Riggins (Rivals.com)

Riggins passes the eye test at first glance. He's a chiseled-up linebacker with a great frame to continue growing. Riggins has played significant snaps at linebacker and edge for consecutive state title-winning squads at Dallas South Oak Cliff. The four-star was the best at his position at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas after impressing in blitzing and more than holding his own in coverage. He earned MVP honors as a result. LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are among the programs heavily involved with the 2025 prospect's recruitment.

2. KYNGSTONN VILIAMU-ASA

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Already considered a Rivals100 recruit, Viliamu-Asa did not back down from the challenge of competing at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles. The four-star prospect has showcased the ability to play all over the front seven in college, and that versatility was certainly backed up at the camp as he defended a variety of pass catchers and running backs. His recruitment is headlined by Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC.

3. KRISTOPHER JONES

Kristopher Jones (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Jones looks the part at 6-foot-3 and 231 pounds, but he backed up his game at the Rivals Camp Series in New Jersey this spring, too. He is a quick linebacker that popped in blitzing drills. Additionally, the four-star recruit more than held his own in coverage on the day. He deflected passes and was sticky. Florida and Georgia are the two programs generating the most steam in the Virginia prospect's recruitment.

4. JORDAN LOCKHART

Jordan Lockhart

Lockhart is no stranger to big-time football or high-level competition. Therefore, it came as no surprise that he showed out at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles. Lockhart is a well-built linebacker prospect that put his toughness and physicality on full-display in blocking drills against the running back group. Previously committed to Ole Miss, the California prospect is looking at Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC.

5. CHRISTOPHER JONES

Christopher Jones