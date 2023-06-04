Rivals Camp Series: Ranking the best linebackers
The 2023 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The linebackers are up next.
THE BEST OF THE 2023 RCS: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive line
*****
RIVALS CAMP SERIES LOS ANGELES: Interview with Matt Leinart | Now on the recruiting radar | QB spotlight | Recruiting Rumor Mill | Gorney Awards | Camp MVPs | Players who outperformed their ranking | RBs vs. LBs | WRs vs. DBs Part 2 | WRs vs. DBs Part 1 | OL vs. DL Part 2 | OL vs. DL Part 1 | Combine participants punch tickets to Sunday's camp
RIVALS CAMP SERIES MIAMI: Programs that should be pleased | WR vs. DB | Survey: Prospects talk transfer portal | OL vs. DL | Players that improved stock | Should Watkins be No. 1 WR? | QB spotlight | Rumor Mill | Friedman Awards | MVP winners | Best plays | Combine stars | Video: OL vs. DL one-on-one battles
RIVALS CAMP SERIES ATLANTA: Jerome Bettis interview | Programs that should be pleased | Survey: Unlimited official visits | Players that improved their stock | QB spotlight | Recruiting Rumor Mill | MVPs | Top plays | Combine stars | Friedman Awards | WRs vs. DBs | OL vs. DL
RIVALS CAMP SERIES CINCINNATI: Programs that should be pleased | Survey: Michigan or Ohio State? | Recruiting Rumor Mill | QB spotlight | OL vs. DL Part 2 | OL vs. DL Part 1 | Awards | MVPs | Top plays | Combine stars
RIVALS CAMP SERIES DALLAS: Five programs that should be pleased | Stock Report | Recruiting Rumor Mill | Gorney Awards | MVPs | Top plays | Combine stars | Video: OL vs. DL part one | Video: OL vs DL part two | Video: WRs vs. DBs part one
RIVALS CAMP SERIES NEW JERSEY: Survey: Best recruiting visits | Teams that should be pleased | Prospects talk NIL | QB Spotlight | Recruiting Rumor Mill | Friedman Awards | Top plays | MVPs | Rivals Combine Series | WR vs. DB Part 2 | WR vs. DB Part I | RBs vs. LBs | OL vs. DL Part 2 | OL vs. DL Part 1
*****
1. KELVION RIGGINS
Riggins passes the eye test at first glance. He's a chiseled-up linebacker with a great frame to continue growing. Riggins has played significant snaps at linebacker and edge for consecutive state title-winning squads at Dallas South Oak Cliff. The four-star was the best at his position at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas after impressing in blitzing and more than holding his own in coverage. He earned MVP honors as a result.
LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are among the programs heavily involved with the 2025 prospect's recruitment.
*****
2. KYNGSTONN VILIAMU-ASA
Already considered a Rivals100 recruit, Viliamu-Asa did not back down from the challenge of competing at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles. The four-star prospect has showcased the ability to play all over the front seven in college, and that versatility was certainly backed up at the camp as he defended a variety of pass catchers and running backs.
His recruitment is headlined by Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC.
*****
3. KRISTOPHER JONES
Jones looks the part at 6-foot-3 and 231 pounds, but he backed up his game at the Rivals Camp Series in New Jersey this spring, too. He is a quick linebacker that popped in blitzing drills. Additionally, the four-star recruit more than held his own in coverage on the day. He deflected passes and was sticky.
Florida and Georgia are the two programs generating the most steam in the Virginia prospect's recruitment.
*****
4. JORDAN LOCKHART
Lockhart is no stranger to big-time football or high-level competition. Therefore, it came as no surprise that he showed out at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles. Lockhart is a well-built linebacker prospect that put his toughness and physicality on full-display in blocking drills against the running back group.
Previously committed to Ole Miss, the California prospect is looking at Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC.
*****
5. CHRISTOPHER JONES
Jones is a prospect that took full advantage of the opportunities that the Rivals Camp Series provides. The Mississippi prospect arrived to the Atlanta camp as a little-known recruit in the Magnolia State, holding a few smaller offers. Then, he turned heads throughout the day with his speed, quickness, and physicality.
Jones won MVP honors for the position on the day and could emerge as a summer riser for programs in SEC territory.