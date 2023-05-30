The 2023 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The running backs are up next:

1. JORDON DAVISON

Jordon Davison (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 2025 standout has emerged as one of the best running backs regardless of class and in Los Angeles, Davison showed off all his skills. Davison has such incredible balance and patience. He is faster than he’s given credit for and his cuts and instinctive decision-making are one of a kind. The 2025 running back, who’s No. 1 at his position in the class, can also block, run great routes and make plays all over the field as Ohio State, Georgia, Texas and many others continue to pursue him.

2. KIANDREA BARKER

Kiandrea Barker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen (20 catches) and Nicholas Singleton (11) were used somewhat in the passing game last season but if Barker ends up with the Nittany Lions, that talent could be used much more. Originally from Beebe, Ark., Barker is now playing at The Woodlands, Texas, and he provides an all-purpose feel to any offensive attack. In Dallas, Barker was excellent during running back drills, effortlessly smooth through everything that was asked of him and physical when he needed to be in blocking drills against linebackers. The 2025 four-star was also great catching the ball out of the backfield and maximizing his abilities that way, too. TCU and Wisconsin recently offered and visits to Florida State and Tennessee could happen as well.

3. JUSTIN THURMAN

Justin Thurman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit backfield was dominated by Temple signee Joquez Smith last season but now it’s Thurman’s turn and he could be a breakout star. Coming into the Miami camp, the 2025 prospect only had an offer from Kansas but since then Auburn, Florida, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee and many others have offered and it was easy to see why so many schools are interested. Thurman was smooth through running back drills and he held his own in blocking drills against linebackers but the 2025 standout was at his best creating space and running away from defenders during 1-on-1 drills.

4. BO WALKER

Bo Walker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Arkansas, Mississippi State, Purdue and UCF are some of the bigger programs that have offered Walker so far and after his performance at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta, more big ones could be on the way. The Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove 2025 three-star is undersized but it almost plays to his benefit because linebackers can’t get their hands on him at the line of scrimmage and then Walker is devastating in space catching the ball. Walker could definitely be used in the running attack but he is best in space, catching the ball out of the backfield and making people miss.

5. TITO GLASS

Tito Glass (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)