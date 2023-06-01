The 2023 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The tight ends are up next.

1. DAVON MITCHELL

Davon Mitchell

Mitchell is one of the more physically gifted tight ends in the country at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds. He’s a massive body with reliable hands and able to use his size and strength to create separation with the defenders. Mitchell is able to overpower and run away from linebackers who try to cover him and safeties have issues dealing with his size in coverage. The former Texan is now playing in California and seems focused on Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Miami early in the process.

2. KOREY DUFF, JR.

Korey Duff, Jr.

Duff is a prototypical receiving tight end who has the range and sticky hands that can make life difficult on defensive coordinators. He has the quickness in the open field to make defenders miss and give quarterbacks easy targets to throw to. Duff is still very lean but he’ll certainly add weight when he gets to the next level. That may not be enough to make him a very effective blocker, but it should still help him become a major receiving threat. Rutgers and North Carolina will host him for official visits this month but more are in the works.

3. RYAN GHEA

Ryan Ghea (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Ghea is a veteran of the camp and 7-on-7 circuit so he’s used to one-on-one situations where he needs to create separation and make things easy for his quarterback. Ghea did just that at the Atlanta camp earlier this spring and it earned him a spot on this list. He is a great route runner and does a nice job keeping defenders from disrupting his timing with the quarterback. Ghea isn’t going to run away from any linebackers or defensive backs in the open field but he is a very solid, receiving tight end who has a well-rounded skill set. He has dozens of offers at this point but watch for Clemson, Florida, Ole Miss and a few others in his recruitment to make some waves before all is said and done.

4. EMAREE WINSTON

Emaree Winston (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Winston isn't an imposing tight end when he gets off the bus but his skill set creates a lot of issues for defenders. Just shy of 6-foot-2, Winston uses his surprisingly quick feet (for a 239-pounder) to shake off his trail linebackers in the open field. He is a very solid route runner who gives quarterbacks big windows to throw. Ohio State, Tennessee, Clemson and Texas are just some of the schools heavily involved in Winston's recruitment.

5. CARSON SNEED

Carson Sneed (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)