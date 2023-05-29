The 2023 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The quarterbacks are up first.



1. JULIAN SAYIN

Julian Sayin (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Sayin has proven time after time to be rock solid when it comes to his mechanics. His ability to deliver the ball accurately and on time to various levels of the defense is exceptional. Sayin won the MVP award at the Los Angeles camp over a talented field in part because of how quickly he was able to adjust to the timing of receivers he had never worked with before. The Alabama commit can throw with power or with touch and has shown he is one of the more cerebral quarterbacks in this class.

*****

2. AIR NOLAND

Air Noland (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Noland came back to the Atlanta stop of the Rivals Camp Series this year like a man on a mission. The lefty Ohio State commit has a strong, quick delivery and hits his target on a consistent basis. Noland can throw with accuracy to all parts of the defense but it was very impressive to see how he remained accurate while he was throwing on the move and seemed just as comfortable doing so. The improvement in Noland's game over the last year has been outstanding and it should be reflected in the next rankings update.

*****

3. MICHAEL HAWKINS

Michael Hawkins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Another repeat Rivals Camp participant, Hawkins earned the MVP award in Dallas last year and did the same thing this year. The Oklahoma commit is a smooth passer who is light on his feet and throws with outstanding accuracy. Hawkins consistently completed passes all over the field at this year's event and made sure to give his receivers the best possible chance to come down with the ball.

*****

4. TREVER JACKSON

Trever Jackson

Jackson has seen his recruitment really take off since winning the Quarterback MVP award in South Florida. Illinois, Texas A&M, Penn State, West Virginia, Boston College and Missouri have offered Jackson in recent weeks thanks to that standout performance and the consistency he's displayed. Jackson can throw with power to all levels of the defense and was able to hit his target repeatedly, regardless of tight coverage. Pittsburgh will get Jackson's first official visit on June 2.

*****

5. MADDEN IAMALEAVA

Madden Iamaleava