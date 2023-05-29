Rivals Camp Series: Ranking the five best QBs
The 2023 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The quarterbacks are up first.
RIVALS CAMP SERIES LOS ANGELES.: Interview with Matt Leinart | Now on the recruiting radar | QB spotlight | Recruiting Rumor Mill | Gorney Awards | Camp MVPs | Players who outperformed their ranking | RBs vs. LBs | WRs vs. DBs Part 2 | WRs vs. DBs Part 1 | OL vs. DL Part 2 | OL vs. DL Part 1 | Combine participants punch tickets to Sunday's camp
RIVALS CAMP SERIES MIAMI: Programs that should be pleased | WR vs. DB | Survey: Prospects talk transfer portal | OL vs. DL | Players that improved stock | Should Watkins be No. 1 WR? | QB spotlight | Rumor Mill | Friedman Awards | MVP winners | Best plays | Combine stars | Video: OL vs. DL one-on-one battles
RIVALS CAMP SERIES ATLANTA: Jerome Bettis interview | Programs that should be pleased | Survey: Unlimited official visits | Players that improved their stock | QB spotlight | Recruiting Rumor Mill | MVPs | Top plays | Combine stars | Friedman Awards | WRs vs. DBs | OL vs. DL
RIVALS CAMP SERIES CINCINNATI: Programs that should be pleased | Survey: Michigan or Ohio State? | Recruiting Rumor Mill | QB spotlight | OL vs. DL Part 2 | OL vs. DL Part 1 | Awards | MVPs | Top plays | Combine stars
RIVALS CAMP SERIES DALLAS: Five programs that should be pleased | Stock Report | Recruiting Rumor Mill | Gorney Awards | MVPs | Top plays | Combine stars | Video: OL vs. DL part one | Video: OL vs DL part two | Video: WRs vs. DBs part one
RIVALS CAMP SERIES NEW JERSEY: Survey: Best recruiting visits | Teams that should be pleased | Prospects talk NIL | QB Spotlight | Recruiting Rumor Mill | Friedman Awards | Top plays | MVPs | Rivals Combine Series | WR vs. DB Part 2 | WR vs. DB Part I | RBs vs. LBs | OL vs. DL Part 2 | OL vs. DL Part 1
*****
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board | Team ranking FAQs
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
*****
1. JULIAN SAYIN
Sayin has proven time after time to be rock solid when it comes to his mechanics. His ability to deliver the ball accurately and on time to various levels of the defense is exceptional. Sayin won the MVP award at the Los Angeles camp over a talented field in part because of how quickly he was able to adjust to the timing of receivers he had never worked with before. The Alabama commit can throw with power or with touch and has shown he is one of the more cerebral quarterbacks in this class.
*****
2. AIR NOLAND
Noland came back to the Atlanta stop of the Rivals Camp Series this year like a man on a mission. The lefty Ohio State commit has a strong, quick delivery and hits his target on a consistent basis. Noland can throw with accuracy to all parts of the defense but it was very impressive to see how he remained accurate while he was throwing on the move and seemed just as comfortable doing so.
The improvement in Noland's game over the last year has been outstanding and it should be reflected in the next rankings update.
*****
3. MICHAEL HAWKINS
Another repeat Rivals Camp participant, Hawkins earned the MVP award in Dallas last year and did the same thing this year. The Oklahoma commit is a smooth passer who is light on his feet and throws with outstanding accuracy.
Hawkins consistently completed passes all over the field at this year's event and made sure to give his receivers the best possible chance to come down with the ball.
*****
4. TREVER JACKSON
Jackson has seen his recruitment really take off since winning the Quarterback MVP award in South Florida. Illinois, Texas A&M, Penn State, West Virginia, Boston College and Missouri have offered Jackson in recent weeks thanks to that standout performance and the consistency he's displayed.
Jackson can throw with power to all levels of the defense and was able to hit his target repeatedly, regardless of tight coverage. Pittsburgh will get Jackson's first official visit on June 2.
*****
5. MADDEN IAMALEAVA
The development of Iamaleava's skillset has been impressive to watch. Now standing a very solid 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds, Iamaleava can put a ton of velocity on his throws if he needs to but he seems very conscious of throwing an accurate, catchable pass. Iamaleava can throw with accuracy from multiple arm angles and while on the run.
While his recruitment has not exploded, expect schools to keep a close eye on the 2025 prospect as he goes into his first season as the full-time starter.