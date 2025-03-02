Rivals Camp Series: Rankings questions after the Los Angeles regional

Tyray Darensburg

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - With the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles in the books, Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman poses several burning rankings questions based on Sunday's action:

DID RYDER LYONS CLOSE THE GAP?

Two prospects stand in front of five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons in the Rivals250 pecking order at the top: Jackson Cantwell and Faizon Brandon. Lyons was a deserving Quarterback MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles -- with a twitchy delivery, arm talent to make throws downfield or fit it into tight windows and superb timing and touch. Lyons is currently ranked No. 3 in the Rivals250 and, with a strong performance in Los Angeles, has continued to close the gap on the short list of top prospects in the Rivals250.

IS MARCELLOUS RYAN DUE A RANKINGS BOOST?

Ryan was squarely in the Defensive Back MVP discussion Sunday after clamping down some of the top pass-catchers on hand. At 6-foot-1.5 and 155 pounds, Ryan was pesky in coverage -- playing tight, mirroring receiver's steps and closing quickly. We loved Ryan's toughness covering inside and using press and we believe it'll project well when he arrives at Chapel Hill. Bill Belichick is notorious for constructing some of the NFL's best defenses -- usually with a catalyst in at Nickel capable of making sound plays in coverage and defending the run. Ryan might be Belichick's answer in this 2026 class.

DID KHARY WILDER CAPITALIZE ON AN MVP PERFORMANCE?

Wilder, the Defensive Line MVP on Sunday, played like he was shot out of a cannon with an explosive first step off the line and fantastic acceleration with speed and power working off the edge. The three-star prospect checked in at 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds with 34-inch arms and a vast 81-inch wingspan -- and his blend of size, strength, and length has in justifiably in the conversation for a massive rankings boost. Wilder gave opposing tackles fits during Sunday's event and continued to impress as a pass-rusher at a premium position.

WHERE WILL LEX MAILANGI FIT IN THE 2027 RIVALS250?

Mailangi is currently unrated but that's set to change in a matter of time. The touted 2027 offensive lineman from California walked Sunday away as a convincing Offensive Line MVP. Mailangi was a brick wall as an interior offensive lineman and didn't blink at the various types of defensive linemen that he faced. He was strong -- nearly unmoveable at times and quick to dispose of the opposition. Oregon, USC and Alabama are all in pursuit.

IS BRADY EDMUNDS IN THE FIVE-STAR CONVERSATION FOR 2027?

Edmunds was right in the mix for Quarterback MVP honors. The Ohio State verbal out of the West Coast was excellent blending throws with zip and touch and did so at a high clip. Edmunds was fluid throwing deep and equally as sharp fitting it into tight windows in different parts of the field as well as throwing and maintaining accuracy on passes on the run. One of the best passers overall in attendance, the future Buckeyes has effectively registered his name in the five-star conversation for the 2027 cycle.

HAS ERIC MCFARLAND LEFT AN IMPRESSION FOR THE 2028 RANKINGS?

We're still a ways away from ranking the 2028 class but McFarland undoubtedly gave us plenty to mull over until we introduce the top-100 prospects in the 2028 cycle. McFarland was in the mix for Wide Receiver MVP honors after making huge receptions downfield, separating with ease in 1-on-1s, and showing off fantastic hands and a vast catch radius throughout the workout. McFarland is ahead of the curve in a serious way and will have to be considered as we begin to map out the 2028 class.

HOW WILL TYRAY DARENSBURG FACTOR IN THE 2026 RANKINGS?