Rivals Camp Series: The five best QBs of the 2025 regionals

Peyton Houston (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

The regional stops of the Rivals Camp Series is in the books with the Rivals Five-Star at the Indianapolis Colts' practice facility coming up later this month. Today, we look at the best players at each position through the regional events starting with quarterback. RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Rivals Five-Star heading back to Indy | Rivals Five-Star roster | Schedule/info

PEYTON HOUSTON - Dallas

Houston showed in Dallas that he has all the traits of an elite quarterback and it’s why USC has made him its top priority in the 2027 class and many others, including Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and LSU, are staying involved. The Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian high four-star is not the biggest quarterback in the world but that’s what everyone said about Kyler Murray, Bryce Young and so many others. In today’s game, quarterback height is less important than ever before. Houston is a playmaker and even if a camp setting isn’t the best for him, the four-star still delivered in a major way.

TEDDY JARRARD - Atlanta

Teddy Jarrard

Over the last few days, Jarrard has visited Purdue, Notre Dame and Clemson and heading into the Atlanta camp he had received offers from Georgia and Ohio State as the 2027 four-star from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the entire country. The ball pops off Jarrard’s hand. He has velocity, timing and everything else to back up all the attention he’s received on the recruiting trail. The Atlanta Camp was loaded at quarterback and even though Jarrard didn’t win the MVP award, he was definitely impressive and one of the best QBs at any Rivals regional camp.

JAYCE JOHNSON - Atlanta

Jayce Johnson (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

To beat out Teddy Jarrard, North Carolina commit Travis Burgess, Mississippi State pledge Brodie McWhorter and others for the MVP award, Johnson had a phenomenal performance at the Atlanta camp which was one of many this offseason. The 2027 four-star quarterback from Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes was sharp, showed off great arm talent, had a clean motion throughout the event and then seemed to get better and better throughout the camp. It was a close race at the top but Johnson edged out some other elite quarterbacks.

RYDER LYONS - Los Angeles

Ryder Lyons

The five-star quarterback was fantastic as always at the Los Angeles stop and what’s even more impressive is that a camp setting is not where Lyons does his best work. The Folsom, Calif., standout sat in the pocket and zipped passes all over the field. He knows when to dial it back a little bit and has such an unreal feel for receivers and immediately having chemistry with them. Lyons is best when he can freelance a little bit, escape pressure and make magic happen and that’s not a camp setting but he was still great. Oregon, BYU, Michigan and others continue after him.

JAYDEN WADE - Los Angeles

Jayden Wade (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)