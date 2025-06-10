Rivals Camp Series: The five best RBs of the 2025 regionals

Caleb Bey, Jr.

The regional stops of the Rivals Camp Series is in the books with the Rivals Five-Star at the Indianapolis Colts' practice facility coming up later this month. Today, we continue our look at the best players at each position through the regional events with the running backs. BEST OF RCS: The five best QBs of the 2025 Rivals Camp Series regionals

CALEB BEY - Los Angeles

Bey was a Gold Ball winner at RCS Los Angeles. The Sacramento State commit did a nice job of catching the ball out of the backfield. His shiftiness created real mismatch problems for linebackers. Despite being committed to the Hornets since March, the California native is still hearing from programs including UCLA.

ANDREW BEARD - Atlanta

Beard upped his stock after earning MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta. He was exceptional catching the football out of the backfield and was routing up opposing linebackers, who struggled to keep pace with speed and quick cuts. The four-star prospect is a three-down playmaker and proved as much in the camp setting. He’s hearing from Georgia, Penn State and Georgia Tech most right now in his recruitment.

SEAN MORRIS - Los Angeles

Morris did a great job throughout the entire camp whether it was during position drills, running back/linebacker blocking drills when he showed off an excellent physical nature and then during one-on-ones when he got open and created space against linebackers. Camps are not the easiest setting for running backs but Morris showed off all his tools. He displayed quick feet, physical toughness with his blocking and the ability to catch the ball coming out of the backfield. Northwestern may have gotten a steal with him out of California.

VICTOR SANTINO - Los Angeles

Santino is a player that has been coming to Rivals Camp Series events since his freshman year. The 2026 running back is muscled up, looks great on the hoof and runs with determination and smoothness at the same time. It looks like he’s gliding through the drills. It’s easy to see why Cal is thrilled to have landed his commitment in June.

LATHAN WHISENTON - Dallas