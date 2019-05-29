CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

The regional schedule of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas is in the books, so there’s no better time for a little reflection. Today, we continue our look back at the top positional performances with an examination of the wide receivers and tight ends that left the biggest marks on the series. MORE RCS: Top quarterbacks | Running backs



1. RAKIM JARRETT

Rakim Jarrett (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Jarrett arrived at the Washington D.C. stop as a marked man because of his lofty ranking. And while it would have been easy for the five-star prospect to coast, he instead attacked from the start, defeating various defensive backs and even making a few highlight catches along the sideline. An LSU commit, Jarret left with MVP honors and cemented his ranking as one of the country’s best wideouts.

2. MARCUS ROSEMY

Rosemy made one of the camp series’ most impressive catches, when he elevated over a defender to make a diving catch in the end zone. The animated wideout also let the defender hear about said catch shortly thereafter. It’s his consistency, however, that lands him on this list. The four-star wideout lost very few reps during the camp series’ Miami stop, as he used his elite length and solid speed to make easy work of a number of FBS-bound corners. Rosemy is high on Georgia in addition to a handful of other schools but is yet to make a commitment.

⭐️📹 Best of the #Rivals3StripeCamp ⭐️📹#Rivals100 4⃣⭐️ Marcus Rosemy (@rosemy_marcus) had some 🔥🔥🔥 plays at the RCS #Miami stop that earned him the WR MVP plus an invite to the #RivalsChallenge next month! Check out some of his top plays below! pic.twitter.com/tyFldZKrwP — Rivals (@Rivals) May 22, 2019

3. KRIS HUTSON

⭐️📹 Best of the #Rivals3StripeCamp ⭐️📹#Rivals250 4⃣⭐️ WR Kris Hutson (@krishutson_1) was 🌬️ blowing by everyone at the #Rivals3StripeCamp in #LA & earned WR MVP plus the "Lightening In A Bottle Award" from @adamgorney. Check out his top plays below! pic.twitter.com/VcW45T5sRI — Rivals (@Rivals) May 21, 2019

The MVP of the Los Angeles stop, Hutson stood out from a deep group of receivers. The Oregon-bound star made a handful of impressive catches during one-on-one work to wrestle the MVP award away from other highly regarded prospects. Hutson is a bit undersized, but his explosiveness makes him a handful for larger corners that attempt to jam him at the line. Hutson was committed to USC before flipping to Oregon after the camp.

4. JAVON BAKER

Javon Baker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

An Alabama commit, Baker was the MVP of the camp series’ Atlanta installment. The incredibly explosive target battled wet conditions to win the award and did so by creating separation and flashing good hands on a cold and soggy day in the ATL suburbs. The versitile Baker gets off the line quickly and runs crisp routes. It’s easy to see why Nick Saban has made him a priority.

5. DARNELL WASHINGTON

Darnell Washington (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)