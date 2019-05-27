CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

COMMITMENT ISSUES PODCAST: Fleck's comments, transfers, Game of Thrones The regional schedule of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas is now completed and now only the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge on June 25 in Atlanta remains. There were 12 stops from California to Florida to New Jersey, and many cities in between. Today, we start our look back at the top performances, position-by-position, beginning with the quarterbacks.

1. DREW PYNE

Drew Pyne (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The top performer from the most talented single quarterback group of the series this spring, Pyne was able to outlast the likes of Ohio State commit Kyle McCord, Miami commit Tyler Van Dyke and UCLA commit Parker McQuarrie to take home MVP honors from New Jersey. That effort earned the Notre Dame commit a return invitation to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, where he will be joined by McCord and several more from this list.

2. J.J. MCCARTHY

J.J. McCarthy (Nick Lucero / Rivals.com)

We had highlighted McCarthy as a “Young Gun” to watch following the 2018 Rivals Camp in Chicago when he was just a freshman. McCarthy came back a year later to post one of the most impressive individual performances we saw of the 2019 series in Cincinnati last month. His passes have plenty of velocity, but it is his ability to consistently place the football exactly where he wants it sets him apart. McCarthy would go on to commit to Michigan just two weeks after his performance in Cincinnati.

3. KYLE MCCORD

Kyle McCord (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Although McCord did not win MVP at the New Jersey Rivals Camp stop, his performance was still among the best on the entire series, and he earned an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge this summer in Atlanta as a result. The class of 2021 prospect spins a beautiful ball, and his performance was even more impressive considering it was done in a rainstorm the day of the New Jersey camp. The Ohio State commit also showed the moxie necessary to continue the recent run of top quarterbacks in Columbus.

4. BRYCE YOUNG

Bryce Young (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Young helped kick off the 2019 Rivals Camp Series, winning MVP at the first event back in February that was held in Los Angeles. We have come to expect a consistently high level of play from the Rivals100 prospect who is committed to USC, and Young did not disappoint in his Los Angeles appearance. The weather was not always conducive to throwing a good football, but Young seemed unfazed. He has the velocity to cut through wind and rain, and the accuracy to throw receivers open in tight coverage.

5. KEN SEALS

Ken Seals (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)