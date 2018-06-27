Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 15:42:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Five teams standing out for four-star CB Max Williams

Max Williams
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

ATLANTA - Max Williams has a group of favorites but a decision probably won’t come for many months.

First, the four-star cornerback from Gardena (Calif.) Serra wants to take his visits this fall and then make his choice.

“I want to be sure about the school, I want to do it after all my visits so probably later,” Williams said at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas media day.

