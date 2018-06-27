ATLANTA - Bryce Young is planning to release a top six in the next few days and a commitment is still being planned for sometime in late July.

The four-star 2020 quarterback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has long been serious about USC, Oklahoma and Washington and then some other top programs will join the list as well.

Young shared where he stands with all three programs.

MORE FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE: Top matchups | MVP predictions | Offensive roster | Defensive roster | Farrell's storylines | Best Five-Star Challenge performance ever? | Which QB will shine brightest? | Who will raise stock? | Full Rivals Camp Series coverage